Deep Dive: Why alignment is Aware Super’s ‘North Star’

PEI spoke with Aware Super’s global head of private equity, Jenny Newmarch, about the pension’s appetite for emerging managers, increasing its direct investments, and the decision to open its first office outside of Australia in London.

It’s rare in this challenging fundraising environment to find an established pension fund actively expanding its GP roster – and even more so when it comes to emerging managers. Australia’s Aware Super is one such institution.

The A$160 billion ($103 billion; €96 billion) superannuation fund made five private equity commitments in the 12 months to September, four of which were new relationships, global head of private equity Jenny Newmarch tells Private Equity International. It plans to add another four to five new relationships over the next 12 months, with a primary focus on North American and European buyouts.

Of the institution’s four new manager relationships over the past year, one was a first-time fund and another had spun out from a family office.

“We didn’t have the same kind of re-up tsunami as most LPs did over the last year, and it’s because we’ve got such a narrow, concentrated portfolio of relationships that it’s much more kind of idiosyncratic fundraising cycles,” she says. “In terms of active relationships, we’ve got 16 globally and in the last year they just weren’t in the market… So actually, last year for us was more about adding selectively on the new relationship side.”

Many pension funds globally – particularly those in the US – have become more selective about their re-ups and new relationships due to a combination of reduced distributions from exits, the denominator effect leading to overexposure and a wave of funds returning to market simultaneously. Though Aware Super is an exception when it comes to adding relationships, it is equally picky when evaluating existing ones.

“We had quite a high bar given that we felt that, in general, the longer we wait the more attractive the opportunity set will become,” Newmarch says.

“And the main bar with which we’re looking at our re-ups now is really bandwidth, because… just through greed rather than lack of opportunity, we are seeing some of our managers quite stretched from a current active portfolio point of view. And that’s something that we [are] really pushing our managers to reflect on before they come back to the market.

“It’s quite hard for us to convince ourselves that the right time and attention is going to go to this new fund and, if so, not be at the expense of our current funds and investments with [our existing managers].”

The fund’s predilection for new relationships is driven in part by a desire to diversify its private equity portfolio. “Due to performance and some really strong managers, we had a lot of tech exposure, and we still do,” Newmarch notes. “It’s come down a bit given the mark to markets in that sector, but we have around 40 percent of our portfolio in technology, 20 percent in healthcare, and we really wanted to pivot into a more diversifying area.”

Firms that focus on financial services have been of particular interest over the past year, Newmarch says. “They’ve really paid off: they’re investing in businesses like insurance brokerages, for example, or reinsurance books that can actually do well in these periods of rising rates, rising inflation, rising uncertainty.

“But aside from that, we’ve really just been looking to add partners with whom we feel we can be more than commodity capital. That’s kind of our mandate: we’re looking for partners where we can be one of, if not the, largest LPs and as a result of that be a strategic capital partner, whether it’s co-investing, co-underwriting, warehousing, those kinds of more value-add activities.”

Direct to Europe

Aware’s hearty appetite for new GP relationships also stems from its aspirations to increase the proportion of direct investments within its portfolio. The direct portion of its portfolio is “purely manager led”, Newmarch says, noting that this includes co-investments, co-underwritten opportunities and follow-on investments.

“The only area where I’d say we invest on a more direct basis is on the venture/growth side: sometimes we come into different rounds than our GPs, so it’s not a pure co-investment in that sense. But we’re generally sourcing those opportunities from our GP relationships or from our indirect portfolio.”

On an annual deployment basis, Aware is deploying 50:50 between funds and directs, Newmarch says. It seeks to invest roughly A$2billion each year.

“Our current portfolio, given we’ve got the tail in there, is more like 35 percent directs, 65 percent funds, but that’s… shifting over time just based on our recent deployment. We think in the next two years the whole portfolio will be [closer to] 50:50.”

A desire to strengthen its ties with existing managers was also a driving factor in Aware’s decision this year to launch a London office – its first outside of Australia. The office is expected to open in October and will be led by head of international and deputy CIO Damien Webb. Newmarch, for her part, has also temporarily relocated to the UK to help establish Aware’s foothold in the region.

“What we’re looking to really achieve in Europe is deeper relationships, rather than too many more relationships,” Newmarch says.

“We have three very strong relationships in Europe at the moment, all [of which] cover different parts of the market, and we’ll likely add one more, but then it’s about deepening those relationships. I think with the distance – as much as we have good co-investment relationships with those partners – it could be better.”

Favourable economics

Aware Super has a disproportionately large appetite for emerging managers relative to its peers. “I’d say two-thirds of our portfolio today is with managers with whom we invested in their first fund or their first institutional fund,” Newmarch says.

Though Aware Super is by no means alone in having a predilection for emerging managers, most – like Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System and Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association – tend to do so from dedicated buckets of capital. LACERS has dedicated more than 11 percent of its $3.9 billion private equity programme to emerging managers and LACERA had allocated around 7 percent to this segment as of last year.

LPs that actively back emerging managers sometimes do so in exchange for more favourable terms. An anchor commitment to a debut or early fund, for example, may be accompanied by a revenue-sharing arrangement in which the LPs gets a slice of the GP’s economics in exchange for their support.

“We do tend to like getting into relationships early in their journey, and partly due to that alignment issue,” Newmarch says. “[We] feel that when managers are early in their journey, often the hunger and the alignment can be the strongest.”

A 2020 survey from fundraising software provider DocSend found that about half of venture capital firms have an anchor commitment for their first fund, with the average proportion of these commitments sitting at 25 percent. Though statistics around anchor commitment terms are scant for private equity, the typical share of the management company’s revenue for hedge funds is 15-25 percent, according to research on hedge fund seeders from Dechert, Scaramucci and Pensions & Investments.

“We definitely seek to negotiate fees where we think that’s reasonable: at the end of the day, what we’re looking for is alignment and, as much as we’re fee sensitive, we’re also very return sensitive,” Newmarch notes, adding that Aware gets an economic benefit and preferred terms in most of its relationships with emerging managers.

“Alignment is really our North Star and, if we feel that the economic arrangement does not cause alignment in the way that we would want it, then we would seek to address that,” she says.

“I think obviously the last few years have been definitely on the GP-friendly side, and we are starting to see that shift and come back, but it’s not always necessarily through fee discounts… What we’re also looking to do is direct co-investments on a fee-free basis with our managers as well, and that’s been able to deliver a high-returning portfolio at a reasonable cost.”

Though Aware Super does not disclose individual asset class performance, its most popular Retirement Income (pension) Conservative Balanced option returned 7.6 percent for the year to 30 June 2023. That option has been an industry top-10 performer over three, five and 10 years, according to a SuperRatings Pension Fund Crediting Rate Survey.

For an LP with such a strong focus on economic alignment with emerging managers, investing at the manager level – in other words, GP stakes investing – seems an obvious and natural progression.

“It’s something we’re actively in discussions on at the moment,” Newmarch says. “We haven’t done it to date, albeit we’ve gone on a journey and had conversations with a number of groups historically, with our emerging manager programme.

“Because we’ve been able to generally negotiate attractive fee terms and discounts, the complexity of then getting the equity stake and thinking through the governance around that and how you monetise it at some point hasn’t really been a trade that we felt we needed to make. I think as our programme [scales] and [evolves] then absolutely that’s something that we want to look at, but do it in the right way.”

Driving diversity

Emerging manager programmes are often accompanied by a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, with all or some of the capital earmarked for managers led by minorities or women. Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board allocated $2.8 billion to diverse managers in 2022, with $424 million committed to private equity and venture capital funds. Out of that pot, $60 million went to managers considered both emerging and diverse-owned.

“I know in the US, the term ‘emerging manager’ is often used to mean… diverse managers. That’s not necessarily how we talk about it, but we do look for diversity as a consideration across our whole portfolio, whether it’s emerging managers or otherwise,” Newmarch says.

“We have a no-all-male-team policy, which seems like a pretty low bar. But interestingly, when we scoured the universe, setting the bar meaningfully higher than that in today’s market was quite limiting to the opportunity set. But certainly, all-male teams, we think there’s… no excuse for [that] now.”

Newmarch says Aware Super would prefer to be “a carrot rather [than] a stick” when it comes to promoting diversity at the GP level. This includes showing managers how they compare, on average, to their peers.

“We’ve benchmarked all of our GPs from a gender diversity perspective over the last two years and then, on [an] anonymised basis, we share the results to say, ‘Look, this is our portfolio average female representation, this is the market average and this is where you sit,’” she adds. “[For some of them] it actually doesn’t hit home until they see how they benchmark, and they go: ‘Oh yeah, I need to do something about that. How can you help me? What do you think we could do better?’”

China concerns

While Aware is actively looking to deepen its ties in Europe with the opening of its London office, the same cannot be said of China – at least for the time being. Europe accounts for about 20 percent of Aware’s private equity portfolio, with the US accounting for 50 percent, Australia 20 percent, and Asia 10 percent. Of the latter portion, “a lot of it’s in China”, Newmarch says.

Chinese private equity has slowed in recent years as international investors become warier of geopolitical tensions and regulatory uncertainty. Most recently, the Biden administration unveiled an upcoming ban on private equity and venture capital investments into certain sectors of Chinese technology over national security concerns. Similarly, the Canadian and Australian governments have seen increasing tensions with Beijing in recent years.

As a result, many Chinese GPs are finding it much harder to raise international capital for USD-denominated funds.

“I’d say a lot of [our China portfolio] is in funds that we invested in in 2016 to 2019, and those investments have done well, but it’s been more challenging recently to underwrite the same thesis for those investments as we were able to do previously,” Newmarch notes. “And so I think there’s a problem to solve there, which I don’t think is unsolvable, but, given there are other problems to solve in the portfolio, we’ve just chosen to focus on other areas.”

Aware has declined to re-up with the China funds in its portfolio, she adds.

“Since we first invested, we just haven’t felt that the underwriting could be as strong as other opportunities we were seeing, [whereas] underwriting a fund in the US or in Australia just felt a lot easier at the time those funds were back in market. It’s all a relative assessment: we want to take advantage of the best opportunities at any point in time. And if you have to add a lot of… risks into your base case in investing in China that aren’t present in the US, then it just makes those opportunities easier.”

With China receiving less of the pension’s focus, the opening of a London office comes at just the right time. “It’s really about seeking alpha: being closer to the market, finding the right opportunities, reading the signals, being able to get a good read on alignment by just being closer to your partners.”