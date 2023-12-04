Denominator pressures show signs of easing

The proportion of investor respondents to Private Equity International’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study that are overallocated to the asset class has fallen to 18%.

Private equity’s dreaded denominator effect appears to have eased somewhat over the past 12 months. Just 18 percent of investor respondents to Private Equity International’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study are overallocated to the asset class, an improvement from 24 percent last year and 23 percent in 2022. By comparison, only 9 percent were overallocated in 2020 and 13 percent in 2021.

The results may come as a surprise for some given that private equity distributions have slowed drastically in 2023, meaning capital remains locked up. Still, a partial recovery in the public markets and private equity valuations coming down some way appear to have organically normalised some LP portfolios.

“There are two elements affecting the denominator: first is the initial decline in public equity valuation 18 months ago, which created a denominator effect because private asset values, including private equity, have not moderated,” says Johnny Adji, Asia alternatives head at Mercer. “And subsequently, public equity values improved and mark-to-market PE values moderated in the last 12 months.”

A small number of LPs have taken more drastic action such as portfolio sales to reduce their exposure. Some 22 percent of LPs say their investment policy in the event of overallocation is to sell via the secondaries market. Notable sellers over the last year include Kaiser Permanente and New York State Teachers’ Retirement System, which both shopped $6 billion portfolios.

Adjusting allocation levels

A modest improvement in allocation levels has the potential to catalyse a more active fundraising environment in 2024. Around 45 percent of LPs plan to increase their private markets fund commitments over the next 12 months, 10 percent of which shall do so significantly. Only 16 percent will reduce them.

When it comes to private equity, 31 percent of respondents intend to invest more capital in the asset class over the next 12 months, up from 28 percent in the 2023 study, while the proportion of LPs planning to invest the same amount remains steady (51 percent).

“We anticipate lower mid-market PE strategies in the healthcare, and technology, media and telecoms sectors to remain popular” Johnny Adji

Mercer

In the six months to end-June 2023, all known private equity investors saw increases in their allocation by an average of 1.32 percentage points compared with the same period the prior year, according to PEI’s Investor Report H1 2023. Foundations and endowments saw the biggest increase, with allocations rising 2.38 percentage points year on year to 16.73 percent. The 20 largest known commitments to the asset class during the first half of the year reached almost $7.8 billion, up slightly from $7.4 billion in H1 2022.

North America looks set to benefit most from this development, with 30 percent of LPs reporting greater interest in the region over the next 12 months and 57 percent reporting similar interest. Conversely, Asia-Pacific has the largest proportion of LPs reporting diminished interest, at 26 percent, with a further 21 percent reporting no interest whatsoever.

China’s private equity market has been rocked in recent years by a combination of travel disruption, regulatory uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and concerns over the local property markets. It is likely for this reason that 85 percent of those with existing exposure to China say they have less interest in investing in the country over the next 12 months, and only 2 percent have greater interest.

“Since China is the largest target market for PE investors in Asia, it naturally resulted in diminished appetites for APAC PE,” Mercer’s Adji notes.

In terms of strategies, the picture is relatively bleak for growth equity. Some 38 percent of LPs plan to invest less capital in growth equity funds over the next 12 months, more than double that of the next least popular strategy, fund of funds, at 15 percent. Buyouts are most popular, with 26 percent planning to increase their activity in this space.

“We anticipate lower mid-market PE strategies in the healthcare, and technology, media and telecoms sectors to remain popular due to the top-line growth of the companies in these industries,” Adji says. “In contrast, PE investors are more bearish on the consumer sector because of the perceived risk of reduced consumer spending from rising interest rates.”

Performance matters

Only 23 percent of respondents say private equity beat performance benchmarks over the past 12 months, less than half of last year’s total (53 percent). This marks the lowest proportion since this data point was first collected by the study in 2018.

31% LPs that plan to invest more

capital in private equity over

the year ahead 28% LPs that are currently

underallocated to private

equity 23% LPs that say private equity

exceeded benchmarks over

the past 12 months 26% LPs that plan to invest more

capital in buyout funds in

the year ahead

Meanwhile, the share of LPs reporting that private equity underperformed also rose from 13 percent last year to 22 percent, the second-highest share since 2018. Only the 2021 study saw a higher proportion of underperformance, when private equity portfolios were still recovering from 2020’s pandemic shock.

Global private equity performance turned negative in 2022 for the first time since 2008, according to McKinsey & Company’s Global Private Markets Review 2023. The asset class posted a 9.2 percent loss through September 2022. All private markets asset classes recorded lower returns in 2022 than the previous year, although private equity was the only asset class to generate negative performance.

South Carolina Retirement System, for its part, listed an overallocation to private equity as a possible cause of underperformance across its investment portfolio as a whole. The pension fund had a 13.6 percent allocation to private equity against a target of 9 percent as of 30 June 2023, making it its third-largest allocation after public equities (44.3 percent) and bonds (20.6 percent), per documents from its September commission meeting. Private equity had returned 13.47 percent on a five-year basis against a 13.98 percent benchmark – the only asset class in its portfolio to underperform over that time horizon.

Investors are somewhat pessimistic about the year ahead. Only 23 percent of LPs expect private equity to exceed benchmarks over the next 12 months, down 2 percentage points year on year. Some 24 percent expect private equity to fall short, a modest improvement from 26 percent last year.