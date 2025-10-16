Digital value creation tops the agenda for operating partners – survey
As PE’s leading operational professionals prepare to gather in New York, AI’s potential role in everything from due diligence to forecasting looks set to dominate conversations.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
As PE’s leading operational professionals prepare to gather in New York, AI’s potential role in everything from due diligence to forecasting looks set to dominate conversations.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination