DOWNLOAD: Behind the Q1-Q3 fundraising numbers

Eight slides that look at the amount of private equity capital raised between January and end-September and what the figures show.

Q1-Q3 private equity fundraising has declined for a second consecutive year while the biggest funds continue to increase in size.

Across January to end-September the asset class captured $561.3 billion – $22.9 billion less than the amount raised during the same period last year, according to Private Equity International‘s Fundraising Report Q3 2023.

A total of 853 funds closed during the period with the average fund size about $658 million, compared with an average of $434 million across calendar year 2022.

By geographical distribution, multi-regional funds received more capital during the period as LPs sought more diversified geographic exposure. North America funds still make up the majority of capital raised, despite a 7 percentage point drop in proportion compared with full year 2022.

Check out our interactive report above for the full breakdown of fundraising activity in the third quarter. You can also download a PDF of the report HERE and download the data HERE.