DPI key to India converting ‘window shopping’ investors

Investors yet to enter the South Asian market will need to see convincing DPI before taking the leap, panelists noted at the HKVCA's Asia Private Equity Forum on Friday.

Indian GPs need to deliver on distributions to attract more capital from international investors, a conference has heard.

Speaking at the Hong Kong Venture Capital & Private Equity Association’s Asia Private Equity Forum on Friday, Rochelle Dsouza, managing director at India-based growth equity firm Lighthouse Funds, told delegates that DPI is key to capturing this capital.

Indian venture capital funds have delivered a 1.5x median TVPI to date, yet, only a 0.25x median DPI, according to CEPRES data. Indian buyouts funds, meanwhile, have delivered 1.45x and 0.54x respectively.

“What happened with India a few years back… [was] our inability to create returns and DPIs in the older vintages,” Dsouza said. “I hope that with the upcoming vintages we are able to give that DPI because now everyone’s looking at us from the sidelines. They are all window shopping right now, so we hope that we are able to give the DPI to sort of say: ‘Why don’t you come into the store and shop?’”

Lighthouse Funds is a home-grown Indian fund manager with four vehicles to date, according to Private Equity International data. Its latest flagship is still in market, targeting $425 million, and counts the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund as one of its LPs.

Dsouza noted that despite India having strong tailwinds – including a growing digitalised population and a rising middle class – the manager would remain cautiously optimistic.

India has seen increasing investor appetites of late, PEI noted last year. Sovereign investors such as Korea Investment Corporation have also developed an appetite for the market, with the institution this week launching an office in Mumbai to strengthen its deal sourcing and networking abilities on the ground. Min Lan Tan, head of the Asia-Pacific investment office at UBS Global Wealth Management, told delegates at the Asian Financial Forum last week that India should be part of investors’ asset allocations.

Some believe India’s comparatively stable political environment, vast development of infrastructure, young workforce and shifting demographics represent a compelling opportunity for investors. This is compounded by the country’s growing higher education landscape, which in turn could contribute to the development of entrepreneurial companies and create a larger pool of opportunities for late-stage and growth equity firms.

“Most of the stock of market cap belonged to family business groups or multinational companies,” said Gautam Mago, general partner at A91 Partners, at the HKVCA event.

“Today it’s different, the share is shifting towards entrepreneurial companies, towards first generation entrepreneurs in areas that don’t require hundreds of millions of dollars to set up a business. The cohort of people that have the confidence, capability and capital to get going as an entrepreneur is up maybe 50-times in the last 15-20 years. It’s a very big change from 15 years back – from mostly talking to family business groups to now only talking to a person and that’s the other reason that makes us optimistic.”

India as a market still has a lot of room for growth. Scalability is one obstacle preventing its private equity industry from matching the depth of those in developed markets.

“The big risk in India is scalability,” added Imran Jafar, managing partner at Mumbai-based firm Gaja Capital. “There are two or three industries in India that have demonstrated global scale, but we have a whole long tail of companies and industries that need to catch up to global scale.”