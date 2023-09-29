EBRD commits €30m to PE

EBRD has backed Mediterrania Capital Partners on their fourth fund.

Institution: European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (EBRD)

Headquarters: London, UK

AUM: €4.35 billion

The European Bank for Reconstruction & Development has made a €30 million commitment to Mediterrania Capital IV (MC IV) according to a press release by the firm.

Managed by Mediterrania Capital Partners, the fund will target equity and equity-related investments in mid-cap companies across Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia. MC IV has a target size of €350 million and this commitment aligns with EBRD’s support towards the southern and eastern Mediterranean regions.

Previous commitments to the fund manager include €27 million to Mediterrania Capital II and €35 million to Mediterrania Capital III. These two funds have invested in more than 15 small- and medium-sized enterprises and mid-cap companies in Africa, delivering aggregated annual revenues of €1.5 billion.

The institution’s previous commitments are listed below.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.