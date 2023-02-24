EIF commits $25m to Contrarian Ventures

Institution: European Investment Fund

Headquarters: Luxembourg

AUM: €4.6 billion

Allocation to private equity: 18.95%

European Investment Fund (EIF) has committed $25 million to Contrarian Ventures II, according to a release. The pan-European vehicle focuses on climate-tech venture capital, and has a target of €100 million.

Founded in 1994, the EIF is a Luxembourg-based financial institution that targets investments in small and medium-sized enterprises across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The EIF allocates 18.95% of its assets to private equity, totaling €871.7 million. As shown below, its most recent private equity commitments have been made to European vehicles that invest in venture capital, growth equity, and debt.

