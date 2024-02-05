ELTIF 2.0 takes off

The regulatory reform of the European Long-Term Investment Fund came into force on 10 January. Because of the significant simplifications it creates for asset managers and distributors, it is expected to provide momentum for new products.

At the time of publication, the regulatory technical standards (RTS) on the ELTIF regulation published by the European Securities and Markets Authority have not yet been adopted. These could be either amended or rejected by the European Commission.

In summary, the draft RTS cover: the circumstances in which the life of an ELTIF is considered compatible with the life cycles of each individual asset; different features of the redemption policy of the ELTIF; the circumstances for the use of the matching mechanism; and the costs disclosure. ESMA’s final RTS report, which was published on 19 December, also outlines specific rules relating to the minimum holding period and maximum redemption frequency; the choice of liquidity management tools; notice period; and maximum percentage of liquid assets that can be redeemed.

As a result of the delay around specific rules, practitioners that Private Equity International has spoken to note that the launch of new ELTIFs this year might not necessarily be of the scale the industry was hoping for. Some managers have held off putting in applications, while others have lodged them in advance with a view to adopting the 2.0 rules.

The fact that the regulation has been simplified does not necessarily mean the number of ELTIFs launched this year will rise substantially, notes José Luis González Pastor, a managing director at Neuberger Berman. “The ELTIF is a highly regulated regime that only relatively large, well-resourced platforms can actually launch. You can put it on top of your private equity strategy and then your vehicle could be a SICAV [Société d’Investissement à Capital Variable, or an investment company with variable capital] or it could be a limited partnership. But by making a fund ELTIF-compliant, you’re already wiping out 90 percent of the players. There are not that many firms that have the capabilities or willingness to launch an ELTIF given the high standards and barriers, as well as the regulatory, supervisory and operational infrastructure burden.”

The new rules under ELTIF 2.0 enable more players to enter the market, meaning demand for the open-end products will grow. However, not all firms are willing to enter or are agile enough to change as the rules change, González Pastor adds. Furthermore, the advantages of the ELTIF regime are really only applicable to EU customers and impact mainly the retail segment, so growth is limited by the size of both parameters, he says.

“The ELTIF set-up gives US asset managers… a regulated fund regime that they know here

in Europe” Antonis Anastasiou

Alter Domus

Changing the marketplace

“One of the key differentiators of ELTIF 2.0 is that managers are now able to invest into other EU alternative investment funds, which also have similar open-ended features,” says Antonis Anastasiou, group head of product development at Alter Domus. “Before, you were quite limited to what you could invest into other than your direct assets.”

Another key aspect is the removal of the €10 million minimum threshold, which opens up more investment opportunities.

Other key factors include the open-end structuring with minimum annual subscriptions and the redemption opportunity being built into that, as well as the use of the marketing passport, which opens up the gates for non-EU managers to be able to start looking at how they can invest and raise capital out of Europe, according to Anastasiou.

“The ELTIF 2.0 setup gives US asset managers, for example, a regulated fund regime that they know here in Europe and that they can invest into as a parallel sleeve to the US master fund. It’s a win-win for both,” he says.

That managers – especially those that aren’t necessarily accustomed to dealing directly with retail investors – can now set up their own professional investor vehicle and then liaise with third-party distribution intermediaries, such as private banks, has made the ELTIF more attractive.

“That seems to be something that private assets managers are really interested in, because managers that have no historical experience with retail investors don’t really want to do that,” says Samuel Brooks, a partner at Macfarlanes. This means that for mid-market managers, it might still be worth them setting up a professional investor vehicle with the lower applicable regulatory bars – particularly in Ireland, which is expected to have a fast-track ELTIF application process, he adds.

Brooks notes that this feature gives managers another distribution channel to plug into. “What we hope will happen is those distributors will end up setting up umbrella platform ELTIFs that they can plug their clients into and then spread out the investments from those among various underlying funds. They’ll end up being ELTIF funds of funds, which means it might not be that much [of an] additional burden, even for a mid-market manager.”

That said, even if a high number of ELTIFs are launched this year, it does not necessarily mean there will be an influx of capital. “Even if we see them launch, there is a question of whether or not the fundraisings are going to be successful, given the current market and the competition around the distribution channels that you need to go through in order to access semi-professional, high-net-worth individuals,” notes Harriet Miller, a partner at Macfarlanes.

“Even if we see [ELTIFs] launch, there is a question of whether or not the fundraisings are going to be successful” Harriet Miller

Macfarlanes

Scaling up

The ELTIF market is expected to scale up from €11.3 billion as of end-2022 to €50 billion by 2028, according to data from Scope Group. The market already grew by more than 50 percent in 2022 compared with 2021: a total of 77 ELTIFs were available to investors at the end of 2022, with products launched by the likes of Amundi Group, Azimut, BlackRock and Eurazeo.

According to Anastasiou, the managers that Alter Domus has spoken to are looking at a minimum launch size of €200 million-€500 million, while target sizes are expected to quickly move to the €1 billion-€2 billion range.

“The important thing for most managers is accessing greater [scales and sources of] capital… given what’s happened over the course of the last two years or so with the log jam in institutional investors’ ability to make commitments. Lots and lots of GPs are keen to look for different routes to access capital,” says Brooks.

The open-ended aspect of the ELTIF 2.0 means GPs will need to shift their mindset away from capital raising from the typical institutional investor. “Because it’s so distribution focused for any of these private wealth and retail products, managers need to understand that there’s much more market testing required,” Brooks says.