ENPAP aims to double its private equity allocation

The pension has an appetite for private equity but is currently under-allocated by €94.2m.

Name: Ente Nazionale di Previdenza ed Assistenza per gli Psicologi

Headquarters: Rome, Italy

AUM: €2.4 billion

Current allocation to private equity: 3.1%

Ente Nazionale di Previdenza ed Assistenza per gli Psicologi (ENPAP) is under-allocated to private equity, a source at the pension fund has confirmed with Private Equity International.

The pension, which has an allocation of 3.1 percent, amounting to €74.9 million, aims to more than double its allocation with a target allocation of 7 percent. It mainly focuses on investments in private equity through fund of funds in North America, Western Europe and Asia-Pacific and has a bite-size range of €50 million to €100 million.

Founded in 1996, ENPAP is an Italy-based pension fund based in Italy that implements social security and welfare protections for psychologists.

