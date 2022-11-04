The US public pension has approved €450m worth of commitment to private equity vehicle.

Institution: Employees Retirement System of Texas

Headquarters: Austin, US

AUM: $33.9 billion

Allocations to alternatives: 38.9%

Employees Retirement System of Texas (ERS) has made a €45 million commitment to Hg Genesis 10, following its board meeting.

Founded in 2000, Hg is committed to building businesses that change the way we all do business, through deep sector specialisation and dedicated operational support. Hg’s objective is to pursue investment theses supporting long-term growth, leveraging its expertise working with software and services companies to implement initiatives designed to maximise organic expansion, as well as through rolling up fragmented sectors, over typical hold periods of approximately five years.

ERS, established in 1947, is a public pension fund providing benefits for employees and retirees of the state of Texas. These benefits contribute to the financial security and overall well-being of employees, retirees and their families. They are an important part of the compensation package of state agency and institution employees.

ERS portfolio allocation currently stands at 19.7 percent – overallocated to a target of 16 percent. The value of the portfolio is $6.68 billion.

The firm recent fund commitment are predominately focused on funds targeting Western Europe vehicles with a buyout focus.

