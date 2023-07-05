Ex-Thoma Bravo tech head to join Hg’s North America team

Paul Zuber will be joining as operating partner and North American lead at the UK-headquartered software specialist.

A former Thoma Bravo executive will be joining London-headquartered software specialist Hg‘s senior leadership team.

Paul Zuber, formerly operating partner and head of technology at Thoma Bravo, will be joining Hg as operating partner and North American lead, according to details shared with Private Equity International.

Zuber is a veteran in developing global tech businesses. He began his career in research and was a founding team member of investment firm Bain Capital. Prior to his 12-year stint at Thoma Bravo, Zuber was founder or chief executive of several private equity and venture capital-backed software businesses, including Dilithium Networks, Bluegum Group and Ready Systems.

Zuber was awarded the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneer Award in 2010.

In this year’s PEI 300 ranking of the largest fund managers in the world, Hg appeared in the top 10 for the first time. The software specialist ranked eighth, with over $51 billion raised over the relevant five-year period, rising from 17th in 2022 and 31st in 2021.

In a bid to expand its strengths in North America, Hg added a New York office in 2019 and a San Francisco office last year. Zuber, who will be based across Hg’s North American offices, is the person to join Hg in a series of top-level hires in the region.

Alan Cline, former senior managing director at Vista Equity Partners, joined Hg in February as head of North America. Other recent hires include business operations transformation lead Brian Clute, chief product officer Talin Bingham, chief revenue officer Matt Gallagher, and chief technology officer Key Vaidya.

Hg’s expansion in the region is particularly notable in the context of a wider market slowdown. Speaking to PEI for our May deep dive into the firm, a director at an Asian investment company and an investor in Hg said: “A good example of [Hg’s] thoughtfulness is the way they’re approaching the North America market, which several other European firms have been overzealous with – Hg [has] been very thoughtful and careful about expanding there.”

Hg’s latest large-cap strategy, Saturn 3, closed on $11.06 billion in August, $2.56 billion north of its initial target. Its 2022-vintage Genesis 10 fund, which focuses on medium-sized businesses in Western Europe, closed on its €6.75 billion hard-cap in April, according to PEI data.

Hg will be further building out its US office across investment, portfolio capability, serial chairs and deal execution team members, according to a spokesperson for the firm.