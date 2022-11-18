Florida RSTF commits $352m to PE

The US public pension has made commitments across five funds.

Name: Florida Retirement System Trust Fund

Florida Retirement System Trust Fund HQ: Tallahassee, US

Tallahassee, US AUM: $228 billion

$228 billion Allocations to alternatives: 21.5%

Florida Retirement System Trust Fund (Florida RSTF) has made commitments of $352 million to private equity across five funds, according to its Q3 2022 reports.

The US-based pension fund committed $100 million to Thoma Bravo Discover Fund IV, $100 million to Edelweiss India Special Asset Fund III (EISAF III), $20 million to OpenView Venture Partners VII, $30 million to TrueBridge Blockchain I, and $51 million each to One Peak Growth III and Paragon Partners IV.

Florida RSTF allocated 10.2 percent of its total investment portfolio to private equity, totalling $23.26 billion in capital. Its current target allocation is 6 percent.

The US pension’s recent fund commitments are focused on Western European, Asia-Pacific and North American vehicles, that invest in various strategies as shown below.

