PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Florida SBA meeting takes aim at limits of private equity benchmarks
Members of the $219bn pension's investment advisory council weighed in on the relevance and sufficiency of performance benchmarks at a June meeting.
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Members of the $219bn pension's investment advisory council weighed in on the relevance and sufficiency of performance benchmarks at a June meeting.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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