The US pension fund commits to buyout and growth equity.

Institution: The Fire and Police Pension Association of Colorado

Headquarters: Greenwood Village, US

AUM: $6.78 billion

Allocation to private markets: 30.4%

The Fire and Police Pension Association of Colorado approved two private equity commitments at its February board meeting.

The Greenwood Village-based pension fund made the following commitments: €20 million to Systematic Growth Fund IV and €5 million to Consolid Equity II.

FPPA’s commitment to the latter fund marks a new manager relationship for the pension fund.

The Fire and Police Pension Association of Colorado currently allocates 22.7 percent of its portfolio towards private equity, amounting to $1.54 billion in capital.

