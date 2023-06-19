FPPA approves two new commitments

The US-based pension has committed $10m each to Foundation Capital and Alta Partners' newest funds.

Institution: The Fire and Police Pension Association of Colorado

Headquarters: Greenwood Village, US

AUM: $6.5 billion

Allocation to private equity: 21.9%

The Fire and Police Pension Association of Colorado has made two new commitments of $10 million each, according to its 14 June board meeting.

The investment committee approved a $10 million commitment to Foundation Capital XI. The fund is targeted at $600 million and invests in early-stage FinTech and Enterprise Technology companies. FPPA committed to its previous fund, Foundation Capital X, which closed in 2021 on $500 million.

Another commitment was made to Alta Partners NextGen Fund IV. The fund will invest in early-stage venture capital investments across life sciences, digital health technology and technology-enabled healthcare services. FPPA committed to its predecessor fund, Alta Partners NextGen Fund III, which closed in 2021 on $275 million.

FPPA’s most recent commitments can be seen in the table below for reference:

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.