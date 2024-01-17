French wealth managers want more private markets despite illiquidity worries

More than half of distributors seek vehicles with a minimum investment under €100,000 and plan to commit more capital to debt and secondaries, according to a report from Reach Capital.

Over 40 percent of French wealth managers expect to raise more than €5 million for private markets strategies from their clients in 2024, with nearly 30 percent planning to raise more than €10 million, a report has found.

French distributors – private banks, financial advisers and life insurance companies – mostly favour investing in private debt, secondaries and infrastructure, according to European advisory firm Reach Capital’s Private Wealth Survey.

Less than half were interested in small and mid-cap leveraged buyouts, at 25.5 percent and 38.7 percent, respectively, while less than 10 percent were planning to invest in venture.

“Private investors are seeking better returns on their investment due to inflation… Unlisted funds are perfect for that,” Paul-Edouard Falck, director of Reach Capital’s just-launched private wealth solutions unit, told Private Equity International.

Falck added that the market is still new and growing, which means it faces a lack of knowledge from both wealth managers and GPs. The latter, he added, do not completely understand the challenges of working with distributors. “France is a B2B market, and we see GPs are more focused on the structuring part and delegating all the capital raising to the marketplace.”

When it comes to GP selection, strategy, team and track record are the top factors considered by French distributors. Management fees, the size of the GP and their funds and liquidity are not as important, the report found.

Despite strong appetite for private markets, over three-quarters of distributors said illiquidity is their top concern, followed by the risk of losing capital (53.3 percent).

“We don’t think that all products or all strategies are going to work with private wealth,” said William Barrett, a managing partner at Reach Capital. “You probably want to have a strategy with low volatility and consistent returns. You want to have a strategy that is easy to explain. If you are sector-focused, you probably want to be in a sector that is understandable to everybody – that means not crypto or biotech.

“This investor base is for GPs that are betting on that distribution channel for the long term and that have a product that fits. As seen in our survey findings, buyout, credit and infra – more than venture and growth – are attractive strategies.”

French distributors are also seeking product offerings for clients with lower minimum tickets. While feeder funds or funds of funds structures are mainly for investors committing at least €100,000, more than half said they expect a minimum investment of less than €100,000. All life insurers surveyed chose this option.

When it comes to investment vehicles, securities accounts and Luxembourg life insurance are the most preferred by distributors. French life insurance – a €2 trillion market – is only third on the list due to its liquidity requirements. As such, there aren’t that many private market offerings in France’s life insurance market, noted Falck.

“GPs have to work on dedicated semi-liquid solutions for this envelope. More than 70 percent of wealth managers in our survey said they have a lack of insight into the life insurance market and there are insufficient unlisted funds offerings. We have some work to do on this part,” he added.

The survey also found that distributors, by an overwhelming majority, prefer a compensation structure with upfront and running fees.

Over 100 French distributors participated in Reach Capital’s survey.