Fubon Life approves $129m in commitments

The Taiwan-based insurance company has backed two private equity funds.

Institution: Fubon Life Insurance

Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan

AUM: NT$4.68 trillion ($152.5 billion; €143.2 billion)



Fubon Life Insurance has committed $60 million to Vivo Capital Fund X and €65 million to EQT X.

The Taiwanese insurer’s recent private equity commitments have focused on the buyout, venture capital, secondaries and growth strategies in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

