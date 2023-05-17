Fubon Life Insurance approves €65m commitment

The Taiwan-based insurance company has backed a private equity fund.

Institution: Fubon Life Insurance

Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan

AUM: NT$4.59 trillion ($148.9 billion; €137.1 billion)



Fubon Life Insurance has agreed to commit €65 million to CVC Capital Partners IX, which is managed by CVC Capital Partners.

The Taiwanese insurer’s recent private equity commitments have focused on the buyout, venture capital and secondaries strategies in the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.