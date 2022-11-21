Fubon Life Insurance confirms $50m commitment

Institution: Fubon Life Insurance

Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan

AUM: NT$4.61 trillion ($147.61 billion; €143.82 billion)

Allocation to alternatives: 7.4%

Fubon Life Insurance has agreed to commit $50 million to Dover Street XI, which is managed by HarbourVest Partners.

As shown below, the Taiwanese insurer’s recent private equity commitments have focused on secondaries, venture capital and buyout strategies in the North America and Asia-Pacific regions.

