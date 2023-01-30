Fund names: Gemspring Capital Fund III and Gemspring Growth Solutions Fund I
Amount raised: €2.1 billion
Stage of fundraising: Final close
GemSpring Capital have announced a final close of $1.7 billion for Gemspring Capital Fund III and $400 million for Gemspring Growth Solutions Fund I in a recent press release.
Investors in the vehicles include pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, asset management firms and financial institutions.
Founded in 2015, Gemspring Capital is a Connecticut-based firm investment firm targeting the TMT, business services, consumer goods, healthcare, financial services and industrial sectors.
Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel for both funds.
Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments