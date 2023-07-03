General Atlantic: A golden age dawns for life sciences

The convergence of tech and biology is creating a compelling investment environment for the sector, say Brett Zbar and Mark Stevenson at General Atlantic.

This article is sponsored by General Atlantic

What opportunities are you seeing in life sciences, and what is your approach to the sector?

Brett Zbar: The combination of technology and biology is creating an unprecedented opportunity set for a new generation of life sciences companies, and with the recent disruption in the financing environment, we believe we’re in one of the most attractive environments for investment that we’ve seen in the past decade.

Our approach to life sciences investing is similar to other sectors where we have grown over time: identifying thematic, long-term growth opportunities that transform industries. For over 43 years, we have aimed to be a partner of choice to the world’s most innovative entrepreneurs, while also delivering strong returns for our investors. Our scale, global reach and long-term investment horizon, combined with our emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship across all stages of growth, underpins how we approach life sciences.

After many years of investing opportunistically in the space, we stood up life sciences as a core sector in 2020. We felt that if we were to remain a leading global growth equity firm, we needed that dedicated focus on life sciences, and have now invested more than $2.6 billion in over 25 life sciences companies globally.

We are focusing on four key themes right now: precision medicine therapeutics; precision medicine tools and services; digitalisation and decentralisation; and innovative business models in life sciences. Our patient, long-term capital is well-suited to these themes where there are potentially long development timelines.

In terms of tailwinds, I would point to the multiomic revolution, including the decline in the cost of genomic data that has helped catalyse an explosion in biological information, allowing us to deconvolute more biology and disease processes. Others include digitalisation, value and supply chain fragmentation, and the global growth in healthcare.

The recent dislocation in the life sciences capital markets means companies are facing reduced access to capital, creating opportunities for growth investing. Some life sciences companies are now staying private for longer, and although companies that recently went public are refocusing pipelines and streamlining operations to reduce burn, most will still need to raise additional capital. Our firm’s stage-agnostic strategy and ability to provide flexible, complete capital solutions are attractive to entrepreneurs and their teams wherever they are in their lifecycles.

Mark Stevenson: I agree with Brett; we are at the dawn of a golden age of life sciences, driven by new multiomics tools, combined with deep learning technology, which together enable us to understand the biology of disease in ways previously unimaginable and with the potential to transform drug discovery and development. We see the most exciting investment opportunities in growth-stage life sciences companies that have proven technologies to enable new biological insights or have services and products that accelerate pharma innovation and productivity in clinical trials and biomanufacturing.

What are the biggest value-creation levers in this space and how are you investing behind those?

BZ: We invest in both therapeutics and life sciences tools and services companies, such as contract research services and other tech-enabled businesses that aim to reduce the cost and time required to bring products to market. Being active in both therapeutics and services is differentiated in our space and allows us to bring insights and networks from one to the other.

When we are working with the management team of a life sciences services company, for example, we can dig into the details around where their future customers might come from and where the most significant opportunities might be, thanks to our insights from the therapeutics space and the fact that we meet hundreds of therapeutics companies every year.

Likewise, on the therapeutics side, our work with services businesses helps us bring to bear third-party services, as well as a network that we think is differentiated among the landscape of therapeutics investors.

We also aim to bring not just scale but flexibility to investments. We often make small initial investments with the aim of growing those substantially over time; this is highly valued because many companies have capital needs that increase through a product’s lifecycle.

In addition to GA’s substantial investment in internal value-creation capabilities to help build and support growth companies, we recently brought on two senior advisers – in addition to Mark, we have been joined by Mathai Mammen, former executive vice-president of pharmaceutical R&D at Johnson & Johnson.

How does the evolving R&D landscape impact funding strategies?

BZ: We’re in an environment where massive amounts of R&D are getting behind the same validated targets. There are currently more than 400 global cell therapy clinical trials in progress, and about two-thirds of those are around the same target, CD19. Clearly that is not sustainable, and we need to strike a balance between focusing on validated targets and addressing critical medical needs, while also ensuring new medications are differentiated.

We think a lot about R&D efficiency and the application of large data sets across the entire value chain. That ranges from the use of new technologies in drug discovery to new technology-enabled strategies for recruiting patients and conducting clinical trials more quickly and at a lower cost.

How can investors progress ESG in life sciences?

BZ: One of the critical elements of our ESG efforts is ensuring we are asking management the right questions, highlighting how much this matters to us and an increasing proportion of investors. We assess whether there are ESG programmes in place, if there is a nominated leader of ESG, the degree of board involvement, and how much reporting the company is undertaking, for example. Our expectations vary depending on the stage of the company’s development and we hope that by indicating that these are the questions that are going to matter over time, we can move towards more consistent ESG standards across the industry.

What will be the big investment themes in this space over the next five years?

MS: I would point to three themes. First, new enabling tools are surfacing for drug discovery, including finding and validating new druggable targets. Applying these techniques to integrated multi-modal biomedical data we believe will lead to an unprecedented understanding of human disease biology.

Second, the acceleration of innovation in drug development and clinical trials will foster more efficient R&D timeframes. Third, new biomanufacturing methods are emerging for novel advanced therapies, like cell and gene therapies, and antibody-drug conjugates.

BZ: The ability to apply insights from large data sets to all aspects of drug discovery and development, including the conduct of clinical trials and commercialisation, will be a big theme, as will applying analytical capabilities we did not have before to those data sets.

There has been a lot of excitement around the application of machine learning to molecular structures and identifying new binding sites, for example. We are still in the very early stages of seeing the benefits of these approaches, but we are following that space closely. Over time we expect new analytical approaches will be able to deliver insights and progress at a scale and efficiency that we simply haven’t been able to achieve to date. It’s an extraordinarily exciting time to be in our space.

Brett Zbar is managing director and global head of life sciences and Mark Stevenson is a senior adviser at General Atlantic