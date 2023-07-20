Share A- A+ 100%

It’s a challenging time – at least on paper – to be an emerging manager, and perhaps nowhere more so than in Asia-Pacific. Glow Capital Partners, one of Australia’s newest growth equity shops, is hoping to prove an exception to that rule.

The Sydney-headquartered firm was founded in 2021 by Justin Ryan, a former managing partner and 10-year veteran of Australian stalwart Quadrant Private Equity, and Kate Morris, founder of Quadrant portfolio company Adore Beauty. Glow Growth Fund I was launched in November that year with an A$150 million ($105 million; €92 million) target and held an A$55 million first close in April this year, according to PEI data.

Fund I struck its first deal this month with the acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Australian uniform brand Cargo Crew alongside firms HarbourVest and Continuity Capital, which co-invested in the deal, according to a statement. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The deal could be seen as an unusual one for a GP branding itself as a growth investor – a segment traditionally associated with minority stakes in businesses that are less mature than those targeted in buyouts. Cargo Crew, for its part, was founded 21 years ago.

“When we talk about growth capital, it’s more like expansion capital: we are looking for profitable businesses that are in that breakout stage of growth,” Ryan tells Private Equity International. “There’s an element of primary and secondary here – they’re taking some money off the table, but we’re putting money in for the next leg of growth. And that is the sweet spot, we think.”

Ryan did similar when leading Quadrant’s debut growth fund. That vehicle raised A$400 million against an A$300 million target in 2019, according to PEI data. Like Glow, Quadrant pursues majority growth investments: Adore, the company founded by Morris in 1999 and acquired by Quadrant in 2019 before its 2020 IPO, was one such deal.

Regardless, Glow won’t rule out smaller positions. “We will consider minority states, but we will need to have really got to know those founders – you can’t do that overnight,” Ryan says. “We’d like to be tracking a founder for a year if we’re going to take a minority position: we’d really like to know and understand them, what they stand for, see what they’re doing in the market. We won’t be forced to make rash moves.”

That investment philosophy is reflected in the timing of Glow’s first transaction.

“We’ve taken nearly two years of looking and making sure, because it’s been kind of an interesting time in the market,” says Morris. “And we know that, given that it is our first deal, we need to hit it out of the park on this one. We’ve looked at over 400 deals, so we’ve been very diligently not investing this whole time to make sure that we find the right thing to kick the fund off.”

Timing the market

Raising capital as an emerging manager is no mean feat in 2023, with many LPs already having to make tough decisions about re-ups and ticket sizes in response to the denominator effect. Appetites for risk have also diminished in an uncertain macroeconomic environment, prompting some to prioritise established managers considered safer pairs of hands.

More than a quarter of investors (26 percent) are less likely to invest in first-time managers this year, according to PEI’s LP Perspectives 2023 Study. This was up from 15 percent in last year’s survey and 20 percent in the 2021 study, which captured investor sentiment following the first year of the covid-19 pandemic.

“We recognise that, as technically an emerging manager, we’ve got one shot to get this right,” Morris says. “And so that means we have gotten really good at saying no to the wrong things and yes to the right things.”

This challenging fundraising dynamic appears to have lengthened the period Glow will need to raise its debut fund. The firm has secured an additional one-year fundraising extension and is expected to hold a final close in 2024, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. Ryan and Morris declined to comment on fundraising.

According to an investor deck seen by PEI, Glow has stumped up A$20 million of the fund total – representing almost half of its first close amount and 13 percent of its target. The vehicle will charge a 2 percent management fee on committed capital during the investment period, and 2 percent on invested capital thereafter; carry is 20 percent after an 8 percent hurdle.

Fund I will pursue six to eight investments across Australia and New Zealand in companies with enterprise values between A$20 million and A$50 million, and EBITDA between A$3 million and A$10 million, the deck said. No single investment can account for more than 20 percent of the total fund size.

Investors so far have included high-net-worth investors and family offices, the source notes.

Leading by example

Reflecting the composition of its two founders, Glow has a 50:50 gender mandate for employees. As of July, five of the firm’s eight-strong team were women, per its website.

“When we were recruiting, the brief to the recruiter was that we need a minimum of 50 percent women on the shortlist, and so that’s what they did,” Morris says.

“But from there, honestly, we picked the most talented candidates and the talent that we have in our team is absolutely spectacular. Part of the commitment is that we need to actually have that gender lens as a firm, and I do think it has already meant that our pipeline is full of riches that I think that other firms might not have seen.”

Across Australian private equity and venture capital, women comprised 36 percent of junior ranks and 12 percent of senior ranks last year, according to the Australian Investment Council. This is compared with 23 percent and 7 percent in 2019, respectively.

Glow’s gender focus will extend into its dealmaking where possible.

“We don’t know the answer, but we suspect that in other firms that pipeline is not as strong,” Ryan notes. “It’s not that it’s a prerequisite for us at all, it’s just that we should have a competitive advantage to win the hearts and minds of those female founders.”