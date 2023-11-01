Goldman Sachs on driving sustainable growth

Climate transition and inclusive growth are two sustainability themes that can deliver compelling returns and meaningful impact, say Ken Pontarelli, Greg Shell and Salome Makharadze of Goldman Sachs Asset Management

This article is sponsored by Goldman Sachs Asset Management

How do you define sustainability as an organisation and what is your approach?

Ken Pontarelli: There are two core pillars to our sustainability strategy: the first is climate transition and the second is inclusive growth. We view sustainability as a way to reduce risk in our underlying investments and also as a means to drive the top-line revenue. It is important to note that this is not concessionary capital. We believe that given the powerful macro tailwinds in play, there are opportunities to generate more alpha in these markets than in other segments of alternatives.

Additionally, sustainability is not a new focus for us. Our first renewable power investment dates back to 2005, and we have been investing in communities for a similar period of time. Sustainability is something that pervades every aspect of our organisation – not just our investment efforts but the way the firm itself is run. Our operations have been carbon neutral since 2015 and we procure 100 percent of our energy from renewable sources. We have also extended our sustainability ethos to our interactions with clients, and set a goal to deploy $750 billion across investing, financing and advisory activities by 2030 to accelerate climate transition and advance inclusive growth.

What areas are you focusing on within climate investment?

KP: Just 10 years ago, sustainability was a pretty niche market with $20 billion or so of assets under management. Today, the strategy has exceeded $270 billion, which makes this one of the fastest growing subsectors within alternatives.

Eighty-three percent of Fortune Global 500 companies have set climate-related targets, supporting our belief that most organisations want to operate more sustainably but in a cost-effective way. Helping to fund the solutions that help these organisations achieve their goals is a highly compelling investment opportunity. We leverage our proprietary Corporate Network, which includes sustainability leaders from global corporations, to better understand these goals and identify new sustainable solution providers to help corporates execute on those goals.

Climate has become a major focus of government policy, which has impacted the opportunity set. The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the US, for example, includes a significant investment in climate transition focused on a series of new tax credits, extensions and modifications for clean energy. Our research department estimates that $3 trillion a year is required over the next decade to meet the targets that have been set, up from less than $1 trillion a few years ago.

However, perhaps even more importantly, the economics for renewables have fundamentally changed.

The cost of solar has dropped by 90 percent, and the cost of wind has dropped by over 70 percent in a relatively short period, meaning renewables are now cheaper than conventional forms of energy in most markets. All of this combined is attracting significant incremental capital into the space and expanding the opportunity set significantly.

“We look for areas of the market with commercialised products and services, at an attractive inflection point for growth” Ken Pontarelli

But as the markets for wind and solar have grown and matured, the return profile is more akin to infrastructure than private equity. We look for areas of the market that are at the stage that wind and solar assets were at five to 10 years ago – with commercialised products and services, at an attractive inflection point for growth. We do that across five key subsector themes: clean energy; sustainable transport; sustainable food and agriculture; waste and materials; and ecosystem services and water.

Where do you see the most interesting opportunities when it comes to inclusive growth?

Greg Shell: Our inclusive growth strategy is focused on three industry verticals that can help people achieve social mobility: education, healthcare and financial services.

There is a strong correlation between income and health, creating large gaps in overall wellbeing. The need for low-income workers to upskill has become more acute due to recent trends in automation, outsourcing and offshoring, with solutions that require significant investment.

What is less understood is that many companies and governments are also struggling to sustain their growth plans because they can’t find enough workers because of a skills mismatch. As much as 90 percent of the population globally will need new skills by 2030, and failing to meet that demand could cost up to $15 trillion in lost GDP in aggregate.

At the intersection of these two sets of needs lies a class of private sector businesses that is helping to deliver solutions to both sides of the equation. These businesses often have significant growth potential and tech-enabled business models that are capital light, making them highly attractive investment opportunities. These investments also enable us to help lift populations to the next rung of the economic ladder, thereby fulfilling our dual mandate of generating premium returns, alongside meaningful and measurable social impact.

What role is sustainability playing in investors’ portfolios today and how is that changing?

Salome Makharadze: We have the honour of working with a diverse and global set of LPs, and over the past few years we have seen a profound shift in the importance they place on this theme. It is no longer just about exclusion or an afterthought. Sustainability is viewed as a means of driving revenue, managing risk and cutting costs. For example, in our most recent survey of insurance clients with over $13 trillion of assets on their balance sheets, more than 90 percent said that sustainability is a factor in their investment decision making.

As that recognition has increased, so too has the sophistication that LPs are employing in the way they seek to play in this space. Investors are increasingly looking to tailor their exposure around the specific areas of impact that matter most to them. Finally, LPs are increasingly demanding actionable, transparent and objective sustainability data.

How do you assess sustainable investment opportunities?

GS: When assessing investment opportunities for our sustainability funds, we are looking to accomplish two objectives: attractive risk-adjusted returns and demonstrable sustainability benefits. Specifically, we are looking for businesses where the positive impact generated increases as the company grows, so that there is no daylight between our financial and impact goals.

We also prioritise opportunities where we can add value beyond the capital that we provide. We have a team of more than 80 operating executives who help support our companies in meeting their strategic and operational objectives. As previously mentioned, we have also assembled a group of corporate sustainability leaders who convene every quarter, providing further insight into their pain points and the types of solutions they are looking for. We have found that when we are able to demonstrate that type of value add, prospective companies are willing to negotiate outside of a competitive process and are more willing to partner with us.

How has data and reporting progressed in the field of sustainability, and what challenges persist?

SM: The initial approach to data analysis was largely a labelling exercise, using backward-looking information to assess prior performance. But we are now transitioning to a more proactive use of data, not only to gain insights across our portfolios but also to be able to evaluate, measure and drive transparency of the real impact that we are generating.

Data availability has improved over time – driven in large part by regulators’ focus on transparency and disclosure, most notably in the EU – but challenges persist. Companies often lack the processes and programmes to provide robust data. We are navigating the challenge alongside many portfolio companies, with a focus on enhancing data quality and validation, setting targets against key indicators, and improving performance across ESG indicators. Across our platform for direct impact investing in private markets, we have established a semi-annual data collection process for 81 key ESG metrics across all of our portfolio companies.

While data collection has improved, GPs and asset allocators are grappling with a proliferation of frameworks, standards and guidance. We need to come together as an industry to decide what will be the real measure of progress.

How do you see impact evolving within the broader private markets industry?

KP: We believe that the sustainability market will witness significant growth in AUM as businesses seek more solutions in the spheres of climate transition and inclusion. While we believe that all private equity firms will continue to incorporate better ESG practices, the difference between good ESG and impact will remain distinct.

We also expect to see greater specialisation over time, mirroring what has happened within public markets impact in recent years. Goldman Sachs has already segmented climate and inclusive growth to allow investors to tailor their exposure. Some managers are starting to specialise even more narrowly.

Finally, while we have spent a lot of time talking about equity, the scale of the financing need around climate and inclusion means it would be remiss not to talk about other parts of the capital stack as well. Sustainability debt funds are likely to become more prevalent going forward.

Why do you believe that private markets represent an effective tool for delivering on impact strategies? Greg Shell: Private markets investors have a unique ability to influence portfolio companies’ actions and codify their impact. The governance model means they can enhance or change management teams, for example, or establish different reporting standards. All those levers are incredibly important and simply do not exist for public markets investors. Perhaps the biggest advantage of private markets is a long-term perspective. We can engage on sus-tainability initiatives and optimisation in a way that public markets just won’t allow given their tradeable nature.

Ken Pontarelli is head of the sustainable investing group at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Greg Shell is head of the inclusive growth strategy, and Salome Makharadze is head of private market sustainability client solutions and product strategy