One of Goldman Sachs’ most senior bankers says the firm is giving serious thought to the business implications of artificial intelligence.

Speaking at affiliate title Private Debt Investor’s Seoul Forum on Monday, Todd Leland, president of Goldman Sachs International, told delegates that the nascent technology was an increasingly important area of focus.

“I think AI is something that’s just permeating every element of conversations we have,” Leland, who is also a member of the firm-wide management committee and European management Committee, said.

“Because you can have a debate as to what the timeline is: whether it’s three years or five years or 10 years. But… I don’t see this as a 20-year debate – it’s a question of when on that timeline does it really start to transform industries?”

AI already has significant potential to overhaul private equity processes. Rob Hornby and Narry Singh, managing partners who lead on digital transformation strategy at consultancy AlixPartners, told Private Equity International this month that the technology could be used to evaluate investment opportunities or diligence assets, as well as improving data gathering and monitoring functions.

Between 60-75 percent of LPs think the use of AI will become significant in PE investment processes in the next five years, according to Coller Capital’s Global Private Equity Barometer Summer 2023.

“I think a profound declaration by our research team estimated as much as 300 million jobs will be disintermediated by AI over the next horizon, whatever that horizon may be, and these cycles are much faster than they’ve been in the past,” Leland added.

“And so that’s top of mind in people that for most of us who don’t really understand technology that much, trying to really understand how it impacts businesses is a super critical element.”

A number of private equity firms are stealing a march on the AI revolution. As affiliate title Secondaries Investor reported this month, Clipway, a London-headquartered investment firm, has assembled a high-profile team of former Ardian, Coller Capital and Rothschild Five Arrows executives to launch what is understood to be an AI-driven approach to pricing portfolios of LP fund stakes on the secondaries market.

In May, one US-based tech investor said it planned to hold a ‘hackathon’ that would see all departments – including deal teams, investor relations and accounting – brainstorm how ChatGPT could enhance their roles.

Even the largest PE firm in the world acknowledged that AI is bringing a major sea change in business models. “We have to figure out [which] businesses are going to be disrupted and avoid those, and figure out what mature businesses will be enabled by this and invest in [them],” said Joe Baratta, Blackstone’s global head of private equity in a Bloomberg podcast in April.