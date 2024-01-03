Share A- A+ 100%

Received wisdom is that GP stakes funds must have a finite pool of viable targets. With these transactions now relatively commonplace in the US and – to a lesser extent – Europe, it stands to reason that the comparatively untapped Asia-Pacific market will become impossible to ignore.

On the face of it, this appears to be the case. Hunter Point Capital – a New York-headquartered manager launched in 2020 by former JC Flowers & Co and GSO Capital Partners executives – registered a Hong Kong office in June, according to regulatory filings. Its expansion in the region will be spearheaded by Rex Chung, managing director and head of capital formation in Asia-Pacific.

Hunter Point’s entry to the region coincided with that of New York-headquartered Bonaccord Capital Partners. The firm tapped Chris Lerner, a former veteran of placement firm Eaton Partners, in Singapore to help its portfolio GPs expand their LP base in the region and source potential sponsor targets.

Why have GP stakes firms been slow, until now, to embrace the region?

“Historically, Asia has been 50 percent a venture and growth market,” Lerner tells Private Equity International. “When you’re looking at predictability of outcomes, which is a very important component to your ability to price these deals, Asia presents some challenges in underwriting – and also, in recent times, an element of volatility and questions around liquidity.”

Growth equity – for now, at least – continues to dominate Asia-Pacific dealmaking. Such investments have represented at least 50 percent of regional deal value every year since 2018, according to data from Bain & Co. Buyouts, on the other hand, typically account for around 30 percent.

“The control opportunity in Asia is going to begin to open up,” Lerner says. “That’s not to say we have to invest in a buyout manager – half of our portfolio today is in private equity, but we have private credit managers, we have private real estate managers, and not all of our private equity managers are buyout managers – but I believe the opportunity for control investments in Asia is increasing.”

Opportunity set

Asia-Pacific’s sluggish adoption of GP stakes is in part a feature of its youth relative to Western private markets.

“There are groups out here that have been around since the mid-to-late 1990s, but those are mostly global players. Most of the early players started in the mid-2000s, and then there’s been a real proliferation from sort of the 2010s onwards,” says Lerner. “So you still don’t have the same level of maturation of the market or the players in the space that you have in North America or Europe.”

This isn’t to say that GP stakes are unheard of in the region. Pacific Current Group – an Australian-listed GP stakes buyer headquartered in Tacoma, Washington – was something of an early mover in the region and has been active there for at least a decade. Its 16-strong portfolio includes Sydney-headquartered fund of funds and secondaries specialist Roc Partners.

Nevertheless, GP stakes transactions in Asia-Pacific remain few and far between. The most high-profile example in recent memory was the acquisition of a minority stake in North Asian private equity giant MBK Partners by Blue Owl’s Dyal Capital Partners early last year. MBK sold a 12.5 percent stake at an equity valuation of nearly $10 billion, according to The Korea Economic Daily.

Blue Owl expanded into Asia-Pacific in 2021 via an office launch in Singapore and the acquisition of Hong Kong-based placement firm Ascentium, PEI reported at the time.

“We’ve historically focused on the largest, most institutional managers, and most of those are based in North America, so Asia historically has just been a smaller pool for us to fish in,” says Sean Ward, senior managing director at Blue Owl. “We’re very involved in figuring out – as the industry continues to mature – who is in that next group that’s likely to become institutional… although we certainly expect that it’ll get a lot bigger.”

Managing risk

Appetites for Asia-Pacific have been reshaped in recent years by a confluence of factors including geopolitical tensions and regulatory uncertainty surrounding the US and China. Funds targeting the region collected just $30 billion in the first three quarters of 2023, compared with $85.2 billion across 2022 and $126.6 billion the prior year, according to PEI data.

This perception of risk has likely contributed to the region’s delayed adoption of GP stakes.

“I think Japan may have moved up a bit on the return spectrum, and I think China may have moved up a bit on the risk spectrum and maybe down a little bit on the return spectrum,” notes Ward.

“We’re not in the business of taking on a tonne of risk – that’s part of the reason why we haven’t done a lot in Asia. Our entire lens is based on survivability and longevity, and that starts to get a little bit tricky when you’re talking about smaller firms that are more key-person dependent, that transact in more volatile markets where maybe you have a 20x on an investment but you also are going to have a lot of zeros.”

That said, Blue Owl expects to complete more deals in the region.

“I’m particularly excited about opportunities in Europe and Asia – I think there’s a lot of interesting things going on and a lot of dynamism,” Ward adds.

“I think Asia in particular… is a little overlooked relative to opportunities in more developed markets. The pattern in Asia is going to be very similar in GP stakes to what you’ve seen in other industries, where North America was first and hence is the largest and most advanced in alternatives – Europe is probably five years behind the US, and Asia is probably five years behind Europe.”