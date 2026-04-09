PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Green shoots emerge amid PE’s most challenging era
Fundraising timelines averaged about 14 months in the first quarter, the shortest since 2022. An early sign of improving fundraising conditions?
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Fundraising timelines averaged about 14 months in the first quarter, the shortest since 2022. An early sign of improving fundraising conditions?
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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