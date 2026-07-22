DOWNLOAD: Private equity allocations stabilise in H1 2026
Investors across all institution types displayed increased caution in the first half, with 67% keeping allocations unchanged, according to PEI's H1 2026 Investor Report.
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Investors across all institution types displayed increased caution in the first half, with 67% keeping allocations unchanged, according to PEI's H1 2026 Investor Report.
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