PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: Tech trepidation
LPs are less bullish on tech following the 'Saaspocalypse'; EQT is behind on its goal to deliver €20 billion of exits; CVC bolsters its APAC business.
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LPs are less bullish on tech following the 'Saaspocalypse'; EQT is behind on its goal to deliver €20 billion of exits; CVC bolsters its APAC business.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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