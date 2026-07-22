PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Alaska Permanent latest to mull PE benchmark review
Staff have raised concerns over the inclusion of a 12% private debt allocation in its private equity benchmark, as well as the total exclusion of energy investments.
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Staff have raised concerns over the inclusion of a 12% private debt allocation in its private equity benchmark, as well as the total exclusion of energy investments.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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