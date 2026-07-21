PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: Fundraising’s big picture
How rainmakers have fared across private markets in H1 2026; redemption-gate exposes a structural weakness in evergreens; a $29bn pension is cutting back on buyouts.
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How rainmakers have fared across private markets in H1 2026; redemption-gate exposes a structural weakness in evergreens; a $29bn pension is cutting back on buyouts.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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