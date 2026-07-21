PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
AI secondaries firm Clipway collects $6.4bn for debut fund
The firm's inaugural vehicle launched in June 2023 with a $4bn target, Secondaries Investor data shows.
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The firm's inaugural vehicle launched in June 2023 with a $4bn target, Secondaries Investor data shows.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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