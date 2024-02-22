Haynes & Boone’s fund financing report in six charts

Sub line margins rose 17% last year as fund financing becomes more lender-friendly, according to Haynes & Boone’s Fund Finance Annual Report 2023.

Lenders are finding themselves with more bargaining power as demand for fund finance facilities soars, according to a new report.

Law firm Haynes & Boone‘s Fund Finance Annual Report 2023 found that most (80 percent) respondents believe the current fund finance market is “slightly lender-favourable”, with one-fifth indicating that it is “very lender-favourable”.

The report combined Haynes Boone’s internal data, live poll results from an industry event in November 2023 and survey of 61 GPs, credit lenders and fund finance law firms in January 2024. The majority of the data was sourced in the US.

Subscription line pricing has increased over the past 18 months given rising interest rates and the higher cost of financing, with margins rising over 17 percent throughout 2023. Pricing jumped 8.45 percent between Q1 and Q2 alone last year as the market dealt with the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse and boutique banks such as First Republic. The banking crisis led private fund managers to review credit line relationships and spreading out their accounts to diversify banking concentration risks.

“Approximately 75 percent of my peers in the venture space banked with SVB or else had sub lines with boutique banks such as Pacific West or First Republic,” Kristen Laguerre, CFO and chief operating officer at MPM BioImpact told Private Equity International in December. “The banking crisis has completely disrupted the way in which we do business. I am still trying to open lines of credit with one large bank now and the banking crisis happened over six months ago.”

That said, the subscription line pricing curve appears to have calmed between Q3 and Q4 last year, climbing just 2.92 percent. According to the survey, 48 percent of respondents expect subscription line pricing to stabilise over the next six months; over a third of expect a 5-10 percent drop in pricing.

Subscription line credit facility sizes continue to fall. The average facility size fell by 15.89 percent between H1 and H2 last year, the third consecutive half-year decline.

The average tenor for these facilities, meanwhile, rebounded in H2 2023. Tenors had dropped from an average of 25 months in H1 2022 to 18.25 months in H1 2023 as the market faced tighter bank capital requirements and favourable treatment of tenors under one year, according to findings the law firm published last August. However, tenors climbed to 19.75 months in H2 2023.

NAV facilities in numbers

The latest report found that hybrid facilities – a blend of pure NAV and subscription line transition facilities – are gaining some attention from sub line lenders seeking to enter the NAV market. These loan facilities are underwritten on the basis of both a fund’s investor capital commitments and its investment portfolio. For fund managers, hybrid facilities are seen as a tool to lock in financing for a longer period of time.

“In instances where sponsors and their lenders find it difficult to implement a standalone subscription or NAV facility for a continuation fund, hybrid facilities that look to both the uncalled investor capital commitments and investment portfolios of continuation funds on a combined basis have proven to be a valuable solution,” partners at law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft partners Patrick Calves, Brian Foster and Samantha Hutchinson told affiliate title Private Funds CFO in August.

As a safety net, some lenders impose a minimum uncalled capital requirement on NAV facilities. According to the report, only 26 percent of respondents indicated that such requirement is included “most of the time”, while nearly half (47 percent) said there are no such terms in their experience.

While LP scepticism around NAV loans remains, more GPs may consider these facilities to generate liquidity for their LPs at a time when distributions are scare. About three-quarters of lenders and borrowers expect to see a growing use of such fund financing tools this year.