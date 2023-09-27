Hg to launch specialised semi-liquid offering

The tech investor's recently formed wealth unit will lead and manage the new product, PEI understands.

Software specialist Hg is set to launch a semi-liquid evergreen product in a bid to extend its private equity offerings to individual investors, Private Equity International understands.

The software-focused product will be launched by the end of this year, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

The vehicle, thought to be among the first sector-specialised semi-liquid PE products, will be managed by Hg’s wealth team, one of the sources said. Martina Sanow, a partner at the firm, leads a team of eight that will offer products exclusively to professional investors and their advisers, family offices and private banks, PEI understands.

The semi-liquid product will give investors access to funds managed by Hg via a single commitment. The firm has seen “very strong inbound interest from investors”, one of the sources said.

Details of the fund structure including subscriptions and redemption windows, fees, minimum tickets and target returns are unknown.

Hg declined to comment.

Steven Batchelor, a partner at Hg, told PEI early this year that it “doesn’t want to be behind the curve in terms of recognising that wealth through technology is going to be important”.

The firm gathered $11 billion last year for its largest fund Saturn 3 and reached the €6.75 billion hard-cap for mid-market fund Genesis 10 in April. Capital raised by Hg is deployed into software-as-a-service-enabled businesses. Hg has $65 billion in funds under management with a portfolio of around 50 businesses worth more than $125 billion in aggregate enterprise value, according to its website.

Hg’s product will be one of several semi-liquid products launched this year, with Schroders Capital, KKR and EQT among those entering this space. Such vehicles typically include partial exposure to cash or a cashflow-generating asset class such as credit or secondaries that enables them to offer regular subscriptions and redemptions, earning the moniker ‘semi-liquid products’ or ‘hybrid funds’.

This trend has accelerated as a growing number of firms seek to expand their pool of investors beyond the traditional institutional sources of capital.