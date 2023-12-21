Higher interest rates – a blessing and a curse: Story of the Year

With interest rates showing no signs of coming down, PE firms are finding ways to work around the new normal.

Rising interest rates have been one the most impactful developments in private equity over the course of 2022 and 2023.

Higher rates have dampened deal activity and fundraising; as the cost of borrowing gets even higher, LPs and GPs alike have become less comfortable with securing expensive leverage to invest into funds or deploy into assets.

“Deal execution has picked up again over Q2 and Q3 2023, but is still below recent norms,” Michael Ostro, head of Union Bancaire Privée’s private markets group for Asia, told Private Equity International. “While macro uncertainty can partially be blamed for this slump in volumes, interest rates are also largely responsible as they triggered a widening bid-ask spread in private equity M&A.”

As interest rates continue to sit at record highs, hurdle rates may also be adjusted in order to better reflect the performance that private equity is expected to deliver. According to Dechert’s 2024 Global Private Equity Outlook, 60 percent of GPs globally believe there is a risk of fund performance falling below the hurdle rate due to NAV write-downs. As such, over half of GPs surveyed said they have asked for lower hurdle rates to account for lower valuations.

LPs also remain cautious given the uncertainty surrounding when interest rates may come back down. According to PEI’s LP Perspectives 2024 Survey, two-thirds of LPs view interest hikes as one of the top three factors taking the greatest toll on their private markets portfolios. However, two-thirds of respondents said they are opting not to push for higher hurdles. This resonated with Dechert’s report, which found that only 34 percent of LPs have requested higher hurdle rates, compared with 53 percent in the report’s 2022 edition.

“It’s a balancing act, because at the same time you want to make sure these are achievable hurdles in the environment that you find yourself in,” Chris Field, a partner at Dechert, told PEI in a podcast last month. “It needs to be an achievable hurdle in the context of the current environment because it’s a very different paradigm to the last 15 years.”

Ostro notes that instead of fixating on resetting the hurdle rate, LPs should focus their energy on managers’ ability to drive returns via active management rather than financial engineering. Higher interest rates are, to some extent, a blessing.

“A large part of the PE market thrived on cheap capital up until late-2022. This meant that average and sub-par managers were able to hide behind expanding multiples,” Ostro said. “I believe [higher rates are] a pure blessing to investors who are starting to see a material divergence in the performance of private equity GPs and are now able to allocate capital more efficiently to outperformers.”

The high interest rate environment is also a blessing for private debt managers, as more private markets investors are said to be leaning into credit strategies. Eric Deram, a managing partner at Flexstone Partners, told PEI previously that the firm is seeing more SMA clients showing an appetite for such products.

“They are reducing allocation to private equity and increasing private debt – that is a very definite trend, and it makes a lot of sense,” he said. “They’re not changing the overall allocation to private assets, but they’re balancing a little bit within private assets.”

Overall, market sources that PEI has spoken to are not particularly optimistic about the interest rate environment next year. While some hope to see rate hikes dial down in the second half of 2024, “I don’t know what to expect” has been a far more common response.