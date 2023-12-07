Hillhouse’s Zhang: Targeting portco supply chain will ‘resolve’ inflationary pressures

Leveraging technology can make supply chains more robust and give portfolio companies 'less wastage in the system', according to the founder and CIO of Hillhouse.

Traditional businesses should boost the efficiency of supply chain processes to relieve inflationary pressures, according to one of China’s most prominent private equity investors.

Speaking at the FII Institute’s PRIORITY conference in Hong Kong on Thursday, Zhang Lei, founder and chief investment officer of Hillhouse Capital, told delegates that technological innovation can reduce portfolio company wastage.

“I think right now you are seeing that potential friction of the trade and supply chain [is] actually going to make the inflation [a] much longer-term issue,” Zhang said.

“The way to resolve that is actually we all work together to make the supply chain much more robust and [have] less friction. And what we’re seeing from a bottom-up [perspective] – if you look at most of what we do at Hillhouse – [is] a lot of actually very traditional businesses that leverage technology to make it more efficient.”

Hong Kong-headquartered Hillhouse is Asia-Pacific’s largest private equity firm by capital raised over the last five years, according to Private Equity International‘s latest PEI 300 ranking. The firm has at least $50 billion of assets under management, with its latest private equity flagship closing on $13 billion in 2021.

Zhang pointed to a Hillhouse-owned mattress company an example of a business using technology to make the supply chain process more efficient. The firm reportedly acquired AI Dream, the operator of the Serta and King Koil mattress brands in China, from Advent International in 2021.

“Even our mattress company [is] doing very well despite the real estate challenges, because they are able to leverage the supply chain, leverage technology, leverage digitalisation with better products, better access to customers, and also with much shorter working capital cycle, so that they actually have less wastage in the system,” he noted. “We are consistently seeing entrepreneurs and companies who can leverage the technology to make it more efficient, particularly useful for the traditional businesses.”

Supply chain management gained renewed significance for global value creation teams over the last few years as Brexit, swiftly followed by a global pandemic and then war in Ukraine, shifted focus from increased globalisation to supply chain resilience, as PEI noted in October.

According to the Eighth Annual Private Equity Leadership Survey from advisory firm AlixPartners, 52 percent of business executives said supply chain disruption is more of a challenge for their company than it was a year ago. More than a third (34 percent) of private equity leaders said supply chain disruptions have led to difficulty in forecasting revenues and profits.

Nine out of 10 portfolio company CEOs told the AlixPartners Disruption Index that their companies need to take measures such as diversifying their supply base, investing in AI solutions to combat disruption and entirely rethinking supply chain management.

“In that sense, there is a strong value protection angle here, particularly in the context of high inflation,” Sarah O’Connell, a value creation partner at PwC, told PEI in October. “But procurement itself can be an important value creation lever given that it represents such a huge part of the cost base of many businesses.”