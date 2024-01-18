Hong Kong’s VMS to launch brace of Chinese PE funds

The Hong Kong-based asset manager is laser focused on China as it plans to launch a third flagship and a debut RMB-fund this year.

Hong Kong-based VMS Group is hoping to defy fundraising headwinds with a brace of China-focused private equity vehicles.

The asset manager is looking to launch its third USD-denominated flagship and its debut RMB-denominated fund this year, partner Elton Cheung told Private Equity International. Both vehicles will have a China-centric strategy focusing on healthcare, consumer and technology opportunities, with a mix of early-stage and controlling stakes in late-stage businesses.

While the targets are as-yet undetermined, Cheung noted that Fund III will likely be larger than its predecessor. The 2018-vintage VMS Investment Fund II raised $350 million against an unknown target, according to PEI data. The first flagship closed in April 2015 on $100 million.

Fund III is in the early stages of fundraising among VMS Group’s existing LP base, which mainly comprises individual investors and family offices based in Hong Kong and China. The fund will likely be launched by or in Q3 2024 when it has secured an anchor investment from existing clients, Cheung noted.

“It should be $300 million-plus,” he said of the fund target. “If we get to $500 million, great… but if we can take three months to get from $500 million to $700 million, we would really treasure those three months.”

Though VMS will also be connecting with family offices and individual investors in Europe and the Middle East, the firm will not pursue US capital in the near future. Cheung said the reception from European investors has been positive, especially for experienced family offices who view the current geopolitical tensions as periodic noise.

Its parallel RMB-denominated platform will be formed via a joint venture with an as-yet unnamed China-based company. The debut fund will mainly cater to onshore Chinese investors and is expected to be smaller than the USD flagship. LP capital can be invested alongside one another or independently.

“A lot of Chinese investors, whether it’s a big institution or family office et cetera, they may have money offshore in US dollars,” said Cheung. “It’s hard to take US dollars from an onshore Chinese investor and then invest back onshore for them.”

Timing the market

This brace of products comes less than a month after the launch of an artificial intelligence-focused fund in conjunction with 3 Capital, as PEI reported last week.

According to PEI data, VMS has accumulated $4.2 billion in assets under management since its launch in 2006. Apart from commingled funds, the asset manager has also built strategic partnerships with US-based GPs Princeville and Northern Light Venture Capital; China’s Pacific Crest Partners; and healthcare VC firm Panacea Venture to tap specialised opportunities and expertise knowledge in specific sectors.

The firm has also been focusing on direct, single deal opportunities in China and overseas, including a $130 million investment into China’s Chime Biologics and a $33.5 million into Turkey’s e-commerce platform Trendyol. “It’s more or less because we have a different demand from the clients to do investments outside of those big fund structures,” Cheung said. “Some of our clients, including some of the anchor clients that we’ve been working with – the family offices – they actually like those single deals.”

Cheung said VMS had considered the challenging fundraising and dealmaking environment in China in recent years. Rather than holding onto investors’ money for three-plus years, the firm deployed capital opportunistically in what it considered to be standalone, quality deals.

“If we don’t like it, we don’t invest, right? Because the market is not well,” he added. “But had we raised fund three in 2021, it would be bad because we’ll be under deployment pressure – three years from 2021, which is now.”

Opportunities up for grabs

Though it may sound counter-intuitive to double down on China PE and VC at a time when some LPs and GPs are rethinking their activity in the market, VMS spies an opportunity.

“The big fund managers, they are busy reassessing the current situation in China,” Cheung said. “They are more or less not as actively pushing up the valuations.”

VMS sees this quieter market as an opportunistic time to launch its flagship and RMB fund. “We’ll start deploying like middle to late-2025 – we think that is the right time,” Cheung noted.

Regulatory changes in China are also creating greater uncertainty for international investors, including the crackdown on tech companies and tutoring businesses in 2021 and subsequently the gaming and real estate industry in 2023, with one of the higher profile speculations being Tencent bit by new online gaming restrictions.

The most recent of regulatory updates regarding private investments included a set of 62 updated regulations published by The State Council of the People’s Republic of China that came into effect on 1 September 2023. The high level publication followed the securities regulator’s initiative from 2021 to clamp down on fraudulent or badly managed funds.

The regulatory changes, challenging fundraising environment and recent economic difficulties in China may cause a shake out of sponsors in the industry. With a higher bar set, there could be less competition among PE fund managers on local deals.

“Initially the regulation was less restrictive,” said Cheung. “Now the regulations are tightening to be more like how other regulators in other parts of the world are regulating the PE industry.”