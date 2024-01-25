How does LP-GP alignment look at the start of 2024?

At an event accompanying the launch of its 2024 Global Private Equity Outlook report this week, Sabina Comis, global managing partner and tax partner at Dechert, offered this insight on the topic of LP-GP alignment.

“I think LPs have never been as aligned to GPs as [they are] right now,” Comis said. “The balance of power is more even now, and LPs have taken a number of their rights back.”

Ensuring better alignment between GPs and LPs is the Holy Grail for private markets, so Comis’ words should come as a relief. However, even if the industry is the most united it’s ever been, there is always room for improvement.

Investors and fund managers have largely the same priorities, ie the maximisation of returns. Yet, the ways in which this is approached can be worlds apart. Take fund lengths: Steve Standbridge, managing partner and president of placement agent Capstone Partners, told Private Equity International recently that most GPs would love to have some form of longer-term or permanent capital, as most don’t enjoy fund raising every three to five years. For LPs, on the other hand, willingness to invest in longer-term funds still has a lot of room to grow.

Comis gave a few examples of drivers behind increased alignment, including the fact that in today’s strained market, LPs – being the ones with cash to invest – have a stronger hand to play. Dechert’s report found that in 2023, PE buyouts were down 22 percent in volume and 32 percent in value from a year prior. Meanwhile, 21 percent of respondents – the highest percentage in the survey, and up from 20 percent a year earlier – named competing against other funds for LP capital as their number one fundraising concern. In these tricky conditions, LPs with capital to spare will certainly have a greater stash of bargaining chips.

Other surveys shed light into this topic. Investec’s Private Equity Trends 2024 report, out last week, found that one way GPs are attempting to improve their relationships with investors is by increasing commitments to their own funds. “LPs want to see strong alignment and meaningful manager commitments in a tough market, even though securing this capital has become harder,” Investec noted. By putting more money into the same pot as their investors, GPs hope to show LPs that their interests line up.

On the LP side, there’s evidence of limited partner pushback when they feel alignment isn’t ideal or fair. Affiliate title Buyouts reported this week that Apollo Global Management had cut fees on a fund extension for its 2013-vintage PE fund after receiving pushback from LPs. The firm told LPs last year that Fund VIII was moving into its extension period and that management fees would remain the same as during the harvest period. However, LPs declined to continue to pay during the extension. “LPs are happy to give you the time, but you’re not getting the fees,” an LP familiar with the situation told Buyouts.

Other surveys point to potential interference in LP-GP alignment. Research from Goldman Sachs last year found that some alternative liquidity options such as continuation funds and NAV loans are potentially disrupting LPs’ relationship with managers. In the survey, 42 percent of LPs said fund financing structures interfere with LP/GP alignment, while only 8 percent said they enhance it.

The trend of private equity coming downmarket and opening up to more non-institutional capital – something Comis referred to as her firm’s clients’ “current obsession” – is another source of possible contention. Pension funds and the like are used to being the centre of their managers’ worlds; if GPs’ attention shifts from traditional institutional LPs to newer investor types, this could chip away at the bridge that has been built between LPs and GPs.

Alignment remains a delicate issue. Even if LPs and GPs are the most aligned they have ever been, that’s not to say there isn’t always room for improvement.