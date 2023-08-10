Share A- A+ 100%

Today’s sluggish fundraising environment is in part a symptom of many LPs becoming selective with their re-ups. Hong Kong’s Sun Hung Kai & Co. is one such investor.

Founded in 1969 and listed in 1983, SHK & Co. was one of the early pioneers in Hong Kong’s brokerage industry. Despite sharing a similar name and founding heritage as property developer Sun Hung Kai Properties, SHK & Co. is an independent entity.

The firm doubled down on its investment management in 2015 – a process that began with the sale of a 70 percent stake in its brokerage business to Everbright Securities and, subsequently, the remainder in 2020.

As of 31 December 2022, SHK & Co. has HK$42.94 billion ($5.49 billion; €5.01 billion) of total assets, according to the latest annual report. The firm is comprised of a financing business, which covers private credit, consumer finance and mortgages, as well as a fund management unit and investment management platform.

Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners, the firm’s funds management team, managed $450 million of third-party capital as of December across the SHKCP Private Access Fund, a hedge fund strategy and a real estate debt fund. The SHKCP Private Access strategy provides ultra-high-net-worth investors and family offices with access to PE and other investment opportunities that have been selected by the funds management team.

“The private equity team has an amazing network of deal sources, we are increasingly becoming more active to show some of the deals through our network to partners – primarily a lot of the family offices sitting in this part of the world and some of the regional private banks,” managing director Gary Chan, who leads the firm’s PE investment team, told Private Equity International.

In recent years, SHK & Co. has been providing anchor investments to first-time GPs and early-stage managers in Asia under a fund partnerships programme. These include Hong Kong-based venture firm E15 VC and hedge fund ActusRayPartners. “If there’s a private equity manager that we find very interesting for our funds management team, we will then make the introductions,” Chan said.

SHK & Co. also invests as an LP from its own balance sheet, deploying HK$16.43 billion as of 31 December. The firm allocates 74 percent towards alternatives, of which about 70 percent is in private equity and the remainder in hedge funds, according to the report. Its PE portfolio is a mixed bag of direct or co-investments and fund commitments, covering both growth equity and venture capital opportunities, and some GP-led secondaries.

Big on PE

The group has relationships with more than 80 GPs globally, Chan said. “GPs from the US, China, southeast Asia, all the way down to Australia, and over in Israel, UK, Europe…we’ve been quite active,” he noted.

The firm commits double-digit or triple-digit tickets in Hong Kong dollar terms. As a sizable LP, SHK & Co. strategically picks mid-market opportunities to garner more attention from fund managers and gain better access to direct deals and co-investment opportunities.

Across sectors, tech and biotechnology accounts for 46 percent of its private equity investments. “We’ve done a bunch of healthcare services, biotech investments, again, both direct co-investment and funds; technology we are pretty active in as well,” Chan said. Financial services, consumer and industrials are also core focuses.

Greater China accounts for 35.1 percent of PE investments – the largest proportion among geographies, followed by 27.9 percent in US and Canada. The firm is also active in Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe and South America.

Chan said the team is currently consolidating its GP relationships. “We look at it on a case-by-case basis, it’s not automatic that we top up for the next fund and so forth,” he said.

“The GPs that we have tended to work with well are the ones that are not necessarily the big, global names,” Chan said. “We’ve done very well with some of the more mid-market type of funds… it’s more about their niche, their specialisation and their track record, the ideas they have, their network, and whether they are able to source proprietary deals,” he added.

Like some of its peers, SHK & Co. has slowed commitments to China-focused opportunities given the market’s uncertainties. “We’re still reviewing a lot of deals in China, but we haven’t been that active compared to in the past,” Chan said. “We’re just wanting to have a little bit more breathing room to see how things really fall out and not necessarily just jump in.”

That said, the group also sees the potential for more niche opportunities in that market. “China private and public equities have been down and out for a long time,” Chan added. “Maybe it’s in the secondaries; like a very high-quality company that hasn’t been able to IPO because of the IPO market [situation], if you can pick up some very attractively priced secondaries, then that may be an area of interest.”

Staying disciplined

With a great proportion of investments in the technology space, Chan stressed the importance of discipline in 2023.

“In 2019, 2020, there was a lot of exuberance then, lots of deals, and money was free: there was just a lot of deployment, and then you had some big players that were participating in deals at crazy valuations just simply because they had so much cheap money,” said Chan. “I looked at a lot of tech businesses and a lot of them were not worth what people were paying for. And some of the business cases and business models were sketchy.”

Chan said the team had been assessing the artificial intelligence market and is still waiting for greater clarity before investing. “The commercialisation of AI, it’s still not very clear,” he added. “There are only a handful of companies that have been able to successfully commercialise AI.”

SHK & Co.’s PE portfolio posted an 8 percent loss in 2022 following a 26.1 percent return the prior year, according to its latest annual report. The decline was attributed to unfavourable market conditions and postponed exits.

“I think the last 12 to 24 months has been really tough on the sell side and buy side, particularly in this region, everyone’s hoping that confidence will come back in some way sooner rather than later,” said Chan. “People are just wondering when those levers will be pulled, and right now, it’s still a little bit of a black box.”