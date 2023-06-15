How Insight Partners views generative AI’s impact on software investing

The tech specialist, which has invested over $4bn in AI investments since 2014, expects the acceleration of generative AI to shift the balance of power from start-ups and big tech to end-customers.

The next generation of software will clearly be be AI-driven – that was a key takeaway from a webinar hosted by Insight Partners last week, outlining the firm’s views on how artificial intelligence will transform the tech landscape.

The tech specialist has about $90 billion under management and invests across software companies across every stage, according to its website. Since 2014, it has invested over $4 billion in AI, including in dental AI platform Overjet, AI-driven lending software Zest AI, AI-powered care co-ordination Viz.ai, and generative AI-like content-writing tools such as Jasper and Write.

Insight was initially seeking as much as $17 billion for its 13th vehicle, according to investment committee meeting documents prepared for the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System. This week, the firm reduced its target to $15 billion, citing a “great reset in tech” due to a drop in company valuations and the number of investment opportunities in a letter to investors, according to a report in the FT.

The capital raise comes about a year after Insight amassed $20 billion including co-investment capital for Fund XII. Its predecessor, 2019-vintage, $9.5 billion Fund XI delivered a 28.2 percent IRR and 1.6x TVPI as of Q3 2022, according to fund performance documents from the University of Texas.

Here are three takeaways from Insight Partners’ webinar.

ChatGPT has democratised access to AI

“ChatGPT was like a spark that lit the fire of start-up innovation,” said managing director Lonne Jaffe.

From the early systems of prediction and classification to those of code and image creation, industries will soon see capabilities in medical documentation and legal contracts generated by AI, he added.

“The rise of generative AI seems to be democratising access to AI technology in a really impactful way that changes the balance of power… It’s greatly decreasing the amount of talent and infrastructure needed to build useful AI capability compared to this sort of classic discriminative AI, where you needed potentially hundreds of machine learning researchers and massive data pipelines and years of work.”

Jaffe noted that this “easiness” could shift the balance of power from start-ups and big tech incumbents to end-customers and large software vendors.

ChatGPT, the chatbot produced by OpenAI, reached 100 million users in February, just two months after launching. “These are incredibly fast adoption rates compared to other popular products. ChatGPT might be the fastest-growing product in the history of humanity. And when people can charge for it, that certainly helps with the monetisation flywheel,” Jaffe said.

Managing AI responsibly will be a collaborative task

The fundamental challenge for governments, industries, companies and investors is the ability to leverage AI in a responsible way.

“Regulation is impending. You already see the AI Act that the EU has proposed. Some aspects of that are quite troubling,” said Praveen Akkiraju, a managing director at Insight, noting that regulators are “wrestling” with how to put guardrails in place so AI can be used without immense risks.

Akkiraju added: “Our perspective is that there’s actually some pretty good technology solutions to some of these problems. And I think us as both investors as well as our founder and innovator community need to harness these things and build these solutions with these technology tools so we can minimise the requirement for broad-based regulation that may have unintended consequences.”

He also noted that “explainability” – a guiding principle for AI development that makes it possible for human users to understand, appropriately trust and effectively manage AI – is going to become incredibly important. While one example is to mark content as either “AI-generated” or “human-generated”, it’s also essential to explain the model, analysis and conclusions, he said.

The list of challenges to AI adoption may not be that substantial

Questions around the use of AI include intellectual property and copyright issues, privacy issues, explainability and causality.

“Regulators and consumers have a lot of anxiety around trust and safety for generative AI systems, for many good reasons. There’s a long list of existing challenges. And one thing I would just say about challenges… is that I think it’s a mistake to assume that the challenges as currently experienced by companies using this technology will be super durable. You shouldn’t assume that they’ll go away either,” Jaffe said.

“We’ve seen a number of challenges – like language models can’t do math – get taken down pretty quickly with plugins. Companies that out of the gate build up a brand around trust will have a very durable advantage.”