How PE is balancing risk with reward on AI

PE firms are hoping to capitalise on the growing interest in generative AI while managing some of the risks it presents.

It has been only a year since artificial intelligence company OpenAI launched its demo of ChatGPT and set social media alight. While the use of AI and machine learning for analysing data had been around for some time, it became the first chatbot to capture the public’s imagination, surpassing one million users in less than a week.

Despite widespread recognition of its operational limitations, particularly in these early phases of development, ChatGPT’s capabilities have opened up a whole new way of communicating and creating content, with the potential to transform industries and materially alter the way people work.



Indeed, in a recent report, McKinsey & Company identified 63 use cases for generative AI across 16 business functions “that could deliver total value in the range of $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion economic benefits annually when applied across industries”.

These capabilities, combined with the speed with which generative AI can develop and improve, have naturally created a great deal of excitement in the investment community. “AI will disrupt and create value across the economy faster than previous technology cycles,” says Sanjay Ravi, a managing director in the private equity technology team at Partners Group who recently joined the firm from Microsoft. “New categories will be created and the shift will be orders of magnitude larger.”

According to Ravi, Partners Group is looking across the entire stack for emerging and future buyout opportunities from increased AI capability. “That’s from the base infrastructure – the data and computer infrastructure and data centres – to data management and then applied AI. Data management businesses will be in high demand because without them AI is not as effective.”

AI’s use cases broaden

“AI and generative AI have immense potential to address various problems, improve efficiency and attract new customers,” says Ravi. “Investing in this space is highly attractive as it allows us to create significant value in the businesses we back.”

Marc Brown, head of EQT Growth – and another Microsoft alumnus – is equally excited by the prospects for applied AI, a category that focuses on using AI to solve practical challenges, rather than generating content itself. “This is the area where we can really drive efficiency across all dimensions, from healthcare to enterprise to financial services,” he says.

“If you think about biopharma and medical discovery, for example, you can weed out unsuitable clinical trial candidates early on and reach more diverse populations. We could also see some rapid developments in climate and sustainability technology – this could be very impactful.”

“AI transformation is now a fundamental part of our value-creation plans” Bridget van Kralingen,

Motive Partners

For examples of the technology’s current use cases, Brown points to EQT Growth’s investments in ManyPets, which uses AI to price its pet insurance products and provide customer care and support services, and in IntegrityNext, which uses AI to pool data associated with existing and upcoming ESG regulation.

ECI Partners’ approach is similar. ECI investment manager Max Jackson explains that the firm has been investing for some time in businesses “where AI can provide a sustainable competitive advantage that is hard to replicate”.

One ECI portfolio company, Moneypenny, is an outsourced communications, live chat and customer services business that is looking at the potential of generative AI to improve its products and services. “The technology is out there and we have to think about how best to employ it,” says Jackson. “For Moneypenny, we can use large language models to improve products, produce transcripts and conduct sentiment analysis, which could then lead to drafting an appropriate response.”

Much like the digital transformation strategies many private equity firms have pursued with portfolio companies over the past decade, embedding AI into a range of companies spanning different industries is fast becoming an essential element of the industry’s toolkit.

“AI transformation is now a fundamental part of our value-creation plans,” says Bridget van Kralingen, a partner at tech-focused growth platform Motive Partners and member of its AI working group, and a former executive at IBM. “We believe that adding AI capabilities across operations, customer service, and decision-making processes will deliver tangible benefits.”

It is these kinds of investments, as opposed to stand-alone generative AI companies, that will make up the bulk of AI-related investments for growth and buyout investors for the foreseeable future, says van Kralingen. “AI is being incorporated directly into our investment thesis, albeit given valuation considerations and the relative nascency of the industry, current stand-alone growth and buyout-stage AI companies are less of interest at the moment.”

Pietro Strada, managing partner at growth advisory firm Silverpeak, adds: “Private equity is investing in applied AI today, such as in financial services, where analytics and machine learning can optimise product offerings and identify which customers are likely to buy new products based on their previous purchases.

“It will take a long time before private equity will invest in AI as a pure entity because it is much more of a venture capital play. That’s if they ever do, because these companies, when proven, could well be too expensive in future.”

Running the risk

When it comes to the risks associated with investing in AI, one of the main reasons for restraint among the private equity set is uncertainty surrounding future regulation. With the UK hosting an AI Safety Summit in early November, some clues may yet emerge as to the direction of travel for regulation, but the European Union, the US and China are all currently grappling with how best to control AI’s development and its uses without stifling innovation.

“One of the biggest regulatory problems to solve will be how to protect IP and how to guard consumers against breach of privacy,” says Osman Kent, a senior adviser at Silverpeak. “When you use OpenAI, the material you upload becomes training material for the AI – there was recently an instance where a company uploaded circuit diagrams and that became public information.”

“The world needs to recognise AI’s shortcomings before it can really take advantage of its capabilities” Osman Kent,

Silverpeak

Generative AI clearly poses some big questions for regulators on this front, ranging from how to prevent bias being built into models and training, through to how to stem misinformation and use by fraudsters. As such, there are many in the private funds industry who would welcome clearer guidance and regulation.

“We all want the technologies to be used responsibly because this is important for society in general,” says Partners Group’s Ravi. “And we are seeing some of the large technology companies stepping up to show how it would be possible to, for example, defend the IP of images when using generative AI.”

Preparing for the future

All this means that firms will need to plan adequately for regulation coming down the line. “We feel it is important to be conservative at this point as we consider the potential impact of future regulations,” Ravi adds.

ECI Partners’ Jackson insists a company’s fundamentals remain paramount when picking investments. “Similar to other businesses we back, those with a case for AI deployment have to display growth and resilience and have strong management teams. Yet when it comes to generative AI, it’s much harder to prove resilience, in part because there is a limited track record and in part because of regulatory uncertainty. There is a higher bar here.”

The arrival of ChatGPT has also already had private equity firms scouring their existing portfolio for existential risk from generative AI, says Motive Partners’ van Kralingen. “We’re evaluating the AI threat, readiness, and opportunities within our existing portfolio.”

The development and spread of the technology may well shift private equity investment patterns away from some areas, says Ravi. “As we look into software investments, we need a very deep focus on the threat to categories posed by AI. We need to gain conviction that the business models we invest in will not be upended by an AI start-up in the next five to 10 years.”

Ravi gives examples of software whose primary differentiation is a modular, easily configured user interface that uses generally available content. “There needs to be a competitive moat, and that often means having differentiation based on deep, proprietary structured and unstructured data, metadata, and intelligent reasoning engines that are tough to replicate.”

$4.4 trillion Potential value of generative AI’s economic benefits annually

Source: McKinsey & Company

Yet there are opportunities for private equity here and further afield as generative AI continues to develop. “Future regulation and the data that companies use to train AI models are both risks that people have to think about,” says EQT’s Brown. “But you also have to think about what else you can invest in that will benefit from these. So, what are the technologies that will be the guardrails that will help train AI in a safe and representative way, or can you invest in computer capacity or data centres? There are other ways of playing this.”

There is clear excitement about the potential for AI to improve efficiency and productivity in a range of businesses. But there are some who urge caution before letting generative AI loose in portfolio companies – for now, at least. It is capable of drafting letters, legal documents or even software code, but these all need to be reviewed by humans currently to check accuracy or tone, for example.

“The world needs to recognise AI’s shortcomings before it can really take advantage of its capabilities,” says Silverpeak’s Kent. “These systems are trained on the average collective wisdom in a particular field. They are like having 18-year-old Einsteins around. They are smart, but not smart enough yet to replace human knowledge, judgment and expertise.”