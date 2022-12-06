ILPA stays the course with Choi as chief executive

The LP representative group has opted for continuity after the post became vacant in June.

The Institutional Limited Partners Association plans to stick with Jennifer Choi for the long haul.

The LP organisation said on Monday that its board selected the acting chief executive for the same role on a permanent basis. Choi temporarily stepped into the top post in June due to the departure of Steve Nelson, who held the role since 2018.

Choi is an experienced staffer at ILPA; the trade group noted that she served for eight years as its managing director of industry affairs before becoming acting CEO.

Before joining ILPA, Choi worked at the Global Private Capital Association – then called the Emerging Markets Private Equity Association – as vice-president of industry and external affairs.

ILPA said that Choi’s time as interim chief coincided with developments such as the continuation of “its in-depth engagement with the SEC on the proposed Private Fund Advisers rule”, along with the broadening of its ESG efforts and its Diversity in Action initiative.

Recapping Choi’s managing director track record, ILPA credited her with the launch of its policy advocacy platform. The group added that Choi “stewarded initiatives”, citing the Diversity in Action initiative, the ILPA Principles and the ILPA Reporting Template as examples.