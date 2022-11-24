IMRF backs Versant, IK Funds and Harpoon Ventures

The US public pension has backed five private equity funds.

Name: Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

HQ: Oak Brook, US

AUM: $45.5 billion

Allocation to Alternatives: 10.9%

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund has committed a total of $192.3 million across five private equity funds, according to communications from the pension.

The pension invested $30 million in Harpoon Ventures Fund IV and $62.3 million in the IKX X Fund. Up to $100 million will be committed to Versant‘s private equity funds, bringing the pension’s total commitments to the manager to $180 million. IMRF committed $25 million to both Versant Voyageurs III and to Versant Vantage III. The remaining $50 million will be allocated to Versant Venture Capital IX.

The Illinois-headquartered pension fund’s private equity portfolio is housed within its 10.9 percent alternative investments portfolio. As of September 2022, it is valued at almost $5 billion. As illustrated below, the pension’s recent private equity commitments have focused on North America and western Europe vehicles with venture capital returns.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.