Indonesia’s blossoming venture capital and growth equity landscape has garnered the attention of private equity firms in recent years. LPs with Asia-Pacific PE programmes have also identified a growing need to diversify in the region given rising geopolitical tensions, regulatory risks and macroeconomic uncertainty around China.

The country’s young and expanding population, coupled with a relatively stable political environment, have proven an appealing prospect for investors already active in emerging markets. Development finance institutions such as the International Finance Corporation and Asian Development Bank, for example, have been consistently deploying there for some time.

According to PEI data, capital raising for Southeast Asia-focused funds is slowly recovering from a pandemic collapse, with three consecutive years of improvement. Capital raised for the region has risen by 157 percent from $1.7 billion in 2020 to $4.55 billion in 2023.

All eyes are on Indonesia this month ahead of a presidential election on 14 February, with a runoff anticipated in June between the two frontrunners, former governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo and incumbent defence minister Prabowo Subianto. While the local PE industry hopes to see continuity of economic development initiatives from the previous cabinet, market sources note that investments and exits may be postponed to Q3 this year when the outcome is clearer.

According to Bain & Co’s Indonesia Venture Capital Report 2023, Indonesia saw a total of $8.4 billion invested across 460 VC deals completed between 2021 and 2023. Among those, 35 percent were large size deals with value at or above $100 million, with financial services and business-to-customer e-commerce the most popular among large-size transactions.

“We are seeing Indonesia’s expanding middle class demanding higher-quality products and services, and they are willing to invest a greater portion of their discretionary spend on areas such as healthcare, quality consumer goods, education and other experiences,” David Kennedy, a Singapore-based director in KKR’s Southeast Asia private equity team, tells Private Equity International.

KKR has been investing into Indonesia since 2013. Its transactions there have included Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk in 2013, Nippon Indosari in 2017 and, more recently, GoTo and Privy ID.

“We’re also seeing that family-owned businesses are embracing generational change and are considering their next phases of operations and ownership,” Kennedy adds, noting that this also opens up opportunities for investors to expand businesses either domestically or overseas.

As with any emerging market, Indonesia’s PE environment is not without its risks. For those investors considering the market as a potential destination for their shifting Asia-Pacific portfolios in the near or mid-term, here are some factors to consider.

DPI roadblocks

Like many of its neighbours in Southeast Asia, Indonesia has struggled on the distribution front. “There are potentially some mixed signals going on; the reality is that there are less exits that have been observed,” says Carlos Mayorga, global senior portfolio manager at the IFC.

Indonesia represents about 10 percent of the IFC’s Asia-Pacific investments, according to Mayorga. “If you look at the committed amount versus what’s committed in the region, it’s a bit less than 10 percent, but that reflects the fact that we have more venture than growth, which tend to be smaller.”

Historically, distributions in emerging markets of Asia have been hard to deliver. Funds in emerging Asia often pursue minority deals, which are harder to exit than control investments. Under a challenging fundraising environment, GPs are facing greater scrutiny from LPs on whether investments can drive satisfactory DPI in the long term.

Exits in Indonesia have had a reputation of being lumpy and, according to one domestic fund manager that declined to be identified, IPOs there do not necessarily generate attractive returns for LPs. According to Bain & Co, public listings of PE/VC-backed companies have only become a prominent exit route starting from 2021; in both 2019 and 2020, all private markets exits in the country were trade sales.

Sugianto Osman, partner at Indonesian law firm Ginting & Reksodiputro – an affiliate of Allen & Overy – says tax incentives are one of the key motivations for companies to IPO in the market. “Once the shares are listed on IDX, the tax becomes very affordable – it will become 0.1 percent tax, on top of the 0.5 percent you pay on the way to the IPO, so it’s still 0.6 percent in total,” he said.

On the contrary, unlisted shares will be charged a 20 percent tax based on a deemed income of 25 percent of the gross sale proceeds, which is equivalent to a 5 percent gross sale proceeds tax.

Strategic M&A and secondaries aren’t yet as robust in Indonesia. With less diverse exit possibilities and a fluctuating IPO market, success in PE divestments can be harder to come by.

“If there are fewer exit opportunities in Indonesia than in more mature Asian markets like Japan, then the benefit of entering into the Indonesia market itself would be up for debate,” says Theodore Heng, a Singapore-based principal at law firm Baker McKenzie Wong & Leow. “PE investors who enter Indonesia usually need to have both of two things right: one is timing – Indonesia is more of a long-term play.”

Indeed, value creation and business scaling for Indonesia portfolios may take longer than in developed markets. “Investments into Indonesia do not usually follow the traditional PE playbook timeline, for example – invest and then exit within five years,” says Heng. “From what I’ve seen, the more active PE funds in Indonesia are the ones that take a longer view on things and they’re willing to hold assets much longer, beyond six to seven years.”

Given that private investments only started in Indonesia about a decade ago, it’s important to note that PE and VC ecosystems in the country are still developing, as are their respective exit markets. “When you look at the actual numbers, it’s not as extreme as you may be led to believe by how people talk about it,” says Adrian Li, founder and managing partner at AC Ventures, a Jakarta-based VC firm that invests in early-stage start-ups across Indonesia and ASEAN.

“If you’re investing in late-stage funds, you’re going to get DPI far more quickly and there weren’t late-stage funds until very recently in this region. Anecdotally, for sure, it’s going to be hard to get DPI, but when it comes to comparing like for like, the early-stage funds and where they are in DPI at six to seven years, I don’t think it’s too much different compared to other markets.”

Finding the right GP

For such a comparatively nascent market, backing GPs with a local presence and strong portfolio enhancement abilities may prove crucial. “Established fund managers tend to have a good cadence on [exits],” says the IFC’s Mayorga. “The thinking of how you’re going to exit from the beginning is embedded also in their agreements and their whole approach…smaller, less sophisticated fund managers may not have gone through it enough times to kind of know how you have to demonstrate this clearly, and it may take longer to exit.”

Besides AC Ventures, the IFC’s Indonesia portfolio also includes the likes of Wavemaker, Jungle Ventures and Alpha JWC Ventures. The institution, Mayorga noted, seeks fund managers with a clear strategy and discipline.

“If there’s no valuation discipline, then maybe funds would have overpaid and be suffering from that,” he says. “If there’s discipline and there’s good knowledge of the market, which is what managers are supposed to aim for, and there’s also a lot of value addition embedded in their abilities, then they can ride out scenarios where there’s less active exits or fundraising slowdowns.”

When it comes to accessing dealflow, local managers that offer portfolio companies more than just capital may be at an advantage. “It’s quite difficult for pure play financial sponsors to get a foothold in the Indonesian market,” says Heng at Baker McKenzie Wong & Leow. “The most successful PE transactions that I’ve seen in the past few years are the ones where the PE firm actually brings industry expertise into the picture.”

What’s next?

Not all sectors in the country are open to foreign capital investments. According to the President Regulation No. 49, otherwise known as the ‘positive investment list’, there are priority sectors with tax incentives attached to attract foreign investment. A list of 38 business fields are either off-limits for foreign investors or are only allowed to host a minority stake of foreign capital.

Most PE-backed sectors such as pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, hospitals and supermarkets are open to 100 percent foreign investment. According to Ginting & Reksodiputro’s Osman, the list of restricted sectors has been shortening as Indonesia continues to open up more industries to overseas investors.

Indonesia’s growing middle class and population advantage resonate particularly well in consumer, healthcare, education and financial services, making them popular destinations for private equity firms.

Energy transition-related businesses are also attracting attention in Indonesia. “A lot of investors have been looking at opportunities for both early stage and growth stage capital to deploy into,” says Heng. “There was about a 500 percent increase in investment flows to the renewable energy and electronic vehicle space in Indonesia from H1 2022 to H1 2023.”

With an increasingly stable government and economy, local industry players hope to see regulatory updates with the potential to lure additional foreign investment.

“The last part of the puzzle that this market needs is a clearer exit market,” says AC Ventures’ Li. “If there was one thing that could really accelerate interest out here, it would be more maturity around takeouts or trade sales. There are still some structural changes that need to be implemented in the Indonesian stock exchange in order to promote greater liquidity and be more attractive.”