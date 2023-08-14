Inside the AP7-HarbourVest evergreen PE fund

The launch of the strategy, which is focused on secondaries and co-investments, follows a change in Swedish pension regulation allowing higher allocation to alternatives.

HarbourVest Partners teamed up with Swedish pension AP7 in early July for an open-ended, evergreen private equity vehicle that will invest in secondaries and co-investments.

The move marks the SKr900 billion ($85 billion; €77 billion) pension’s deeper push into private equity, following a change in regulation that came into effect in January 2023. In November, the Swedish parliament approved a proposal for new rules enabling AP7 to increase allocations to alternative assets from 10 percent to 20 percent.

AP7 had already been investing in private equity for over two decades. Within PE, the pension has “conducted sustainability work during the past nine years, together with HarbourVest, Adams Street, Hamilton Lane and LGT”, it said in its 2022 annual report. Private equity will continue to account for a relatively significant share of the pension’s unlisted assets, according to the report.

Under the partnership with HarbourVest, AP7 transferred a seed portfolio worth $835 million to the evergreen structure. That mature portfolio includes blue-chip, high-quality assets diversified by stage, vintage, geography and manager, and is generating a lot of cashflow, Simon Jennings, managing director and head of HarbourVest’s private client group in EMEA and APAC, told Private Equity International.

Many of our institutional investors have found the concept attractive because they get immediate diversification, even before getting into secondaries and co-investments, Jennings said.

Jennings would not be drawn on the name of the vehicle, fundraising target or terms for regulatory reasons. He noted, however, that the vehicle is not dissimilar from the evergreen solutions in the market that typically offer liquidity on either a monthly or quarterly basis and are limited to 5 percent of the net asset value of the vehicle.

Speaking about open-ended, evergreen vehicles in general, Jennings said it boils down to managing client redemptions appropriately.

“It’s all in the liquidity management or cash management of the vehicle. Some evergreen structures will use credit and infrastructure because they have yield and therefore income to fund those potential redemptions. Others will look at strategies like secondaries, which recycle capital back very quickly. Some will have distributing share classes – some will not.

“Our solution is an accumulating capital gain-focused strategy that will re-invest proceeds. And so, we have the benefit of compounding. That means the multiple of money that investors can look for is significantly higher, because you’re constantly redeploying that capital instead of just doing it once, as you would in a closed-end fund.”

Targeting non-US and HNW investors

Jennings said the firm has been speaking to a number of potential investors who are “very keen” to get exposure to the strategy. It is designed and available for non-US institutional and high-net-worth investors, not just AP7, he added.

“We are trying to be as thoughtful about the partners that we work with as we are about the investments that go into it… We don’t think this is appropriate for every private client and want to invest as much time as we can working with our partners to educate private clients on the risk, return and liquidity profile of the evergreen vehicle. We certainly don’t think it’s appropriate for deep retail,” he said.

“At the end of the day, it’s a medium to long-term investment. It’s not a trading instrument. And we want to work with partners that can position it with their investors in the right way.”

The firm is not marketing the vehicle directly to private individuals, but via intermediaries, wealth and management groups, it is understood.

“We want to make sure that some of the well-publicised mistakes in the open-ended, evergreen market [are] something that we avoid,” Jennings said. “One of the ways we think we could do that is by working with institutional investors who don’t necessarily need to take advantage or want to take advantage of the liquidity mechanism within the open-ended vehicle. Therefore, this provides a longer-term ballast of long-term investors alongside private clients who might appreciate the ability to use liquidity features if their own circumstances change.

“When markets are volatile, there is a risk that everyone rushes for the door. I think if we have that situation, we have failed in our choice of partner and in the educational training that we’re trying to deliver with our partners… we’re at a point in the cycle where there are new developments, new innovations and fintech platforms providing access to clients. We need to behave in a responsible manner,” Jennings said.

HarbourVest has worked with private wealth clients since 2007 via its London-listed HVPE, offering daily liquidity. It set up its first private wealth team outside the US in 2016. It has worked with AP7 for over two decades.