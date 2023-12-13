The US pension fund is targeting $700 million in private equity commitments in 2024.

Institution: Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System

Headquarters: Des Moines, US

AUM: $41.16 billion

Allocation to private equity: 19.14%

Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System has proposed maintaining its level of commitments to private equity into 2024. The US pension fund is aiming to commit $700 million to PE next year – the same amount as in 2023. The proposal was made during its investment board and benefits advisory committee meeting earlier this month. The private equity commitments will be split between primaries, co-investments and secondaries.

IPERS has a current allocation of 19.14% to private equity – slightly under its target of 20%.

