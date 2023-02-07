Japan Investment Corporation approves $130m in commitments

The Japan-based corporation has backed three private equity funds.

Institution: Japan Investment Corporation

Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan



Japan Investment Corporation has agreed to commit $50 million each to two funds managed by New Enterprise Associates: New Enterprise Associates 18 and NEA 18 Venture Growth Equity. The firm has also approved a $30 million commitment to Saisei Bioventures, managed by Saisei Ventures.

As shown below, the Japanese corporation’s recent private equity commitments have focused on venture capital in the North America and Asia-Pacific regions.

