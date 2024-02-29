Japanese corporation backs two private equity funds managed by Atomico.

Institution: Japan Investment Corporation

Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan

Japan Investment Corporation has committed a total of $50 million to two funds managed by Atomico: $20 million to Atomico Venture VI and $30 million to Atomico Growth VI.

The Japanese corporation’s recent private equity commitments have focused on the venture capital and growth equity strategies in North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Western Europe.

