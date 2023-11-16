Japan Post Bank outlines latest private equity allocation

Institution: Japan Post Bank

Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan

AUM: ￥226.8 trillion ($1.52 trillion, €1.43 trillion)

Allocation to alternatives: 4.49%

Japan Post Bank has announced its latest allocation to private equity, comprising ￥6.19 trillion ($41.46 billion, €39.16 billion) in capital, or 2.73 percent of its total alternatives allocation. Its current book value stands at ￥4.9 trillion ($32.81 billion, €30.99 billion). Its net realised gains decreased due to slower exits as a result of higher interest rates and other market conditions.

The bank has also slightly decreased buyout investments, now allocating that capital towards investment strategies focused on generating income, which includes infrastructure and mezzanine investments. Private equity investments are mainly focused on the information technology and industrial sectors in North America and Europe.

