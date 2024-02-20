Japanese buyout shop seeks to nearly quadruple next flagship

Tokyo-based Basic Capital Management is back in the market for its latest strategy after a nearly four-year hiatus since its last flagship.

Basic Capital Management, a Japanese buyout firm, is looking to almost quadruple the size of its latest flagship fund.

BCM is seeking 40 billion yen ($266.7 million; €247.4 million) for its sixth flagship, according to a document from Japan Post Bank, which has committed 1 billion yen to the vehicle. According to Private Equity International data, BCM-V closed on 11 billion yen in October 2020 with a 10 billion yen commitment from SME Support Japan and 1 billion yen from JPB.

BCM-VI will target businesses going through succession and restructuring processes, the document said. JPB backed the vehicle to support the local economy by investing into small- and medium-sized companies.

BCM did not respond to a request for comment.

According to its website, BCM was established in 2002 and focuses both on early-stage and buyout investments. It invests in small- and medium-sized companies in Japan, spanning the consumer, advanced manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries, including pharmaceuticals business IDK and chocolate manufacturer and retailer Chocolate Design Company.

BCM-VI’s goal to almost quadruple the size of its new fund, while ambitious, is not impossible. A growing number of LPs are beginning to notice the allure of Japan’s buyout market: according to PEI data, Japan-headquartered buyout funds raised $3.29 billion in 2023. While this sits below the peak of $5.98 billion raised in 2020, it is a 57 percent increase on the $2.09 billion raised in 2021 and 186 percent more than the $1.15 billion raised in 2022. Compared with five years ago, the average fund size grew about 10 percent, from $272 million in 2019 to $299 million in 2023.

Besides local managers, an increasing number of global PE firms are also setting their sights on Japan for buyout opportunities. KKR, the Carlyle Group, EQT and Bain Capital are all active in the country; Carlyle is in the market with Carlyle Japan Partners V and held a first close in Q4 2023, according to its latest earnings presentation.

While some fund managers are hoping to capture Japan’s sizeable take-private opportunities, others, like BCM, see a bright spot in succession deals.

According to World Bank data, Japan has the highest proportion of over 65s in the world, many owners or founders of family-run firms are in need of successors to their businesses. About 65 percent of Japanese companies lacked a successor, per a survey conducted by Teikoku Databank in 2020. Besides filling the gap for family-run businesses, PE buyout funds are also seeking to add value to previously under-managed firms in need for restructuring.