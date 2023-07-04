Japan’s Advantage Partners to make India debut with next APAC fund

Advantage Partners Asia Fund II will include a smaller allocation to China than its predecessor, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Advantage Partners, a Tokyo-headquartered buyout firm, will target India with its next pan-Asian buyout fund, Private Equity International understands.

Advantage Partners Asia Fund I, which closed on $380 million in 2018, is fully deployed, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. The firm plans to launch a successor vehicle this year.

Fund I comprised approximately 65 percent Southeast Asian buyouts and 35 percent Chinese, the source said. They added that the China component in Fund II is expected to come down to accommodate India.

Advantage Partners declined to comment on fundraising.

The firm’s Asia fund series targets small to mid-cap companies across Asia-Pacific that have an opportunity for Japan-linked value creation, according to its website. Example deals include Zheng Yi Wei, a Beijing-based operator of Korean restaurants, and Plastic Centre Group, a Malaysia-based consumer packaging manufacturer.

Advantage is best known in Asia-Pacific for its flagship Japanese buyout funds, the most recent of which – Advantage Partners VII – raised ¥130 billion ($900 million; €825 million) against a ¥120 billion target in April this year. Its predecessor – Advantage Partners VI – raised ¥85 billion in 2020.

The firm last year raised ¥65.1 billion for Advantage Partners Private Solutions Fund, a strategy targeting privately structured investments in Japanese listed companies, per a statement.

Advantage is one of several private equity investors with a new or growing appetite for India. The South Asian country’s share of Asia-Pacific’s private equity deal value grew to 23 percent in 2022, compared with a 17 percent average in the previous five years, according to Bain & Co’s Asia-Pacific Private Equity Report 2023. Meanwhile, China’s share dropped from 46 percent to 31 percent in 2022.

Though China headwinds have, to some extent, contributed to these developments, structural changes including socioeconomic tailwinds and rising exit values are proving more consequential for heightened demand.